R-I Spotlight

October 22, 2020 schools across Missouri celebrated "LIGHTS ON AFTERSCHOOL.”
The Learning Zone is a program the Fredericktown R-1 School District has had the pleasure of hosting for the last fifteen years. This month the high school would like to take the opportunity to recognize the outstanding work of the high school Learning Zone.
The high school learning zone consists of a group of twenty dedicated staff across the curriculum who “keep the lights on” with various engaging classes four evenings a week.
Classes include Minecraft, anime, Applying for the Future, robotics, Just for Girls, debate, Fun with Foods, The Fame Corner, guitar, walking, S.T.E.M, leadership, homework help, open computer lab, virtual tutoring, Skills ‘n Drills, and math. These classes help keep our students engaged in learning beyond the school day curriculum.
Studies show that students who participate in an after-school learning program improve their school attendance, participate in class more, and show behavior improvements. In addition, regular participation in an afterschool program has been shown to narrow achievement gaps.
Tracy Laut, high school librarian, explained it this way: “Although the Learning Zone is about learning, it is really a way to connect and mentor kids beyond the classroom. For all those students who always wonder what the Learning Zone is but haven’t stopped in for a class, give it a try. We would love to have you.”
Amy Long, high school social worker and Learning Zone Coordinator, explained, “What I think is great about the Learning Zone is that the unique classes draw in a good deal of kids who don’t participate in other school activities. The environment allows for classes that complement the school day like homework help and math tutoring. Additionally, Learning Zone allows for engaging social interaction with like-minded students in classes like anime, guitar, and The Game Corner. Students are able to learn skills that help them prepare for college and the workforce with classes like applying for the future. We are reaching additional students and making them feel like they are a part of the school community, and they are taking ownership in learning and being a Blackcat. Plus, we give them a safe place to be.”
On Monday, we talked to a few of the LZ kids on their way to class and asked, “What do you like about the Learning Zone?” We got some compelling responses:
“What I like about it is that it’s a time to be creative and hang with my peers,” Cooper 10th grade.
Erin, 10th grade, says, “Learning Zone gives you a chance to be creative and to fit into a group of students who like the same things as you.”
Jordan, 12th grade, says “ I like the ability to indulge in the fun activities I enjoy.”
Shelby, a 9th grade student, said, “I like having the free time to do my work.”
Learning Zone also hosts a yearly STEAM night where fifteen minute classes are held on various topics allowing for community engagement between students, guardians, and staff. Last year's topics included bee keeping, the power of video and ballroom dancing. With these unprecedented times, we have chosen to skip STEAM night for 2020, but we have already started planning for 2021 and hope to see you there.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!