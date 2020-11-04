R-I Spotlight

Amy Long, high school social worker and Learning Zone Coordinator, explained, “What I think is great about the Learning Zone is that the unique classes draw in a good deal of kids who don’t participate in other school activities. The environment allows for classes that complement the school day like homework help and math tutoring. Additionally, Learning Zone allows for engaging social interaction with like-minded students in classes like anime, guitar, and The Game Corner. Students are able to learn skills that help them prepare for college and the workforce with classes like applying for the future. We are reaching additional students and making them feel like they are a part of the school community, and they are taking ownership in learning and being a Blackcat. Plus, we give them a safe place to be.”