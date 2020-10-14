R-I Spotlight

FACE TO FACE AND VIRTUAL LEARNING

KABMS started school Aug. 25, with a very different approach than previous years. Our custodians, teachers, and staff were kept busy by constructing barriers for each classroom, as well as the tables in the cafetorium. Also, taped “X”’s have been placed six feet apart in the gymnasium, cafetorium and hallways to ensure social distancing. Staff and students are encouraged to wear masks.

It was GREAT to be back in session and visit with the students. I believe they missed us as much as we missed them.

Students had a choice to go virtual with their learning or attend face-to-face to receive their instruction. Our teachers have been challenged with providing both virtual and face-to-face lessons. KABMS is proud of all of our faculty and staff for all of the effort in making certain that our students receive the best education possible.

COVID-19