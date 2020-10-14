R-I Spotlight

FACE TO FACE AND VIRTUAL LEARNING
KABMS started school Aug. 25, with a very different approach than previous years. Our custodians, teachers, and staff were kept busy by constructing barriers for each classroom, as well as the tables in the cafetorium. Also, taped “X”’s have been placed six feet apart in the gymnasium, cafetorium and hallways to ensure social distancing. Staff and students are encouraged to wear masks.
It was GREAT to be back in session and visit with the students. I believe they missed us as much as we missed them.
Students had a choice to go virtual with their learning or attend face-to-face to receive their instruction. Our teachers have been challenged with providing both virtual and face-to-face lessons. KABMS is proud of all of our faculty and staff for all of the effort in making certain that our students receive the best education possible.
COVID-19
We have had several students and staff test positive for the COVID-19 virus and many of our students have been or are quarantined. We follow procedures explicitly and are in constant communication with the Madison County Health Department. To ensure the safety of all of our students, extra cleaning is completed hourly, wearing of masks are encouraged, as well as social distancing.
LEARNING ZONE
Learning Zone officially began Sept. 14, from 3-5 p.m. There are many interesting classes offered for students. If you are interested in learning more, please contact Mrs. Jensen at 783-6555 for more information.
PLAY
KABMS held auditions for our fall musical, “Doo-Wop Wed Widing Hood” to be performed December 3-4. Please mark your calendar and come see some very talented students!
SPORTS
Our fall season sports are in full swing. The 7th grade volleyball team has 4 wins and 3 losses and is improving every game. The 8th grade volleyball team has 6 wins and 1 loss. Both teams are doing very well. If you have an opportunity to come watch, you will not be disappointed. The conference tournament begins Oct. 17, at North County and you must have a ticket to be admitted.
The same can be said for our football team, which has a winning record of 3-0. They played Potosi on Thursday and host Jefferson R-7 and Central the next two Thursdays!
This is the first year for our Cross Country team, which has had much success. Several students have received medals for placing in the top 30 runners. The cross country team has two meets remaining. It will travel to Farmington Oct. 17; and Dexter Oct. 24.
Also, our KABMS cheerleaders have been cheering at the home football games and doing an outstanding job.
CAT PACK PROGRAM
Cindy Cofer is the coordinator for our district-wide Cat Pack program, which is a bag filled with snacks and dinners for the weekend for some of our students.
CLASSROOM/STUDENT NEWS
All of our teachers have been extremely busy educating students. Mrs. Laut’s FACS classes have already been doing small groups in the kitchen cooking favorites like chocolate chip cookies. Mrs. Mills held a science lab in which all students were required to wear a mask and investigate the contents of owl pellets. Mrs. Jensen’s classes have been learning and improving their keyboarding skills. In Mrs. Pipkin’s Enrichment class, students dissected sheep brains and labeled the parts of the brain. Mrs. Lewis’ Advanced Choir class performed in front of the student body during lunch.
Student Council elections were Oct. 1. All students who ran for an office did a fantastic job campaigning. Congratulations to the following students who were elected: 8th Grade, President Brooklyn Mills, Vice-President Haley Tucker, Secretary Halee Bess, Representative Clara Basden and Representative Zach Tuller. 7th Grade, President Michael Johnson, Vice-President Adrienne Cox, Secretary Carter Hale, Representative Lauren Hale and Representative Calvin Clark. 6th Grade, President Brigg Hale, Vice President Lawson Smith, Secretary Maggie Wood, Representative Breea McDaniel and Representative Maddox Knepper.
PARENT-TEACHER CONFERENCES
KABMS will be holding parent-teacher conferences Oct. 29, from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be a schedule released at a later date of times to attend. Also, school will be in session with dismissal at 12:30 p.m.
