R-I spotlights Fredericktown High School

This month at Fredericktown High School we are excited to share all the service projects that have benefited our community this month.

November 1, Student Council hosted a blood drive in the high school gym lobby. The blood drive collected 45 pints of blood, which means a potential 135 hospital patients will receive life saving transfusions. What an amazing contribution to our community.

This month the high school Student Council and JROTC also organized our second Veteran’s Day Parade on Nov. 10 to honor all our local veterans. Pre K-12 students decorated posters to thank our local veterans for their service.

The parade route started at the high school and continued past the middle and intermediate schools, ending at the elementary school. As veterans pulled up to the high school, they were given small gifts as a token of our district's appreciation of their service.

Next year JROTC hopes to reinstate the breakfast in the high school cafeteria followed by the parade. We had a great turnout. Thank you to all the veterans who participated.

Also, this month Craig Gibbs, High School Principal, and Shannon Henson, Assistant Superintendent, took a group of high school students on a tour of area businesses.

Students had the opportunity to view area facilities and explore future career opportunities. Businesses took time to host our students and explain what their businesses do and how the students could get on a track for careers after graduation. The tour was so successful that the district is planning to make the Industry and Education Tour a yearly event and is hoping to add more business to the tour next year.

