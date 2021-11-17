 Skip to main content
R-I spotlights Fredericktown Intermediate School
This past week the Fredericktown Intermediate School had the opportunity to celebrate Veterans Day participating in a school-wide parade for all of our local veterans.

The students at the Intermediate School made posters in support of the veterans and their families.

"Our students had a great time," Fifth grader Wesley Jones said. "It was really cool to see all the people and big trucks. I liked seeing the band, they were good and loud.”

Another fifth grade student, Eve Brown said that she liked the big trucks and getting to celebrate the people that served our country.

Fredericktown Mayor and FIS Computer Teacher Kelly Korokis enjoys our veteran celebrations saying, “It is one day to honor those who have courageously fought for and protected our freedoms, to me, is a small token of what we can do. These men and women sacrifice so much to insure our way of life is not threatened by those who would desire to destroy what our nations have built. I feel blessed and privileged to live in a land with such patriotic souls as these men and women.”

