R-I supporting student needs through MTSS

The Fredericktown R-I Board of Education was brought up to speed regarding the district and building multi-tiered support system, Nov. 16 during its regular monthly meeting.

The board first heard from Assistant Superintendent Melanie Allen and then from each building principal.

Allen said, the multi-tiered systems of support framework was not in place across the entire district and in order to be a MTSS school it needed to be in place K-12.

"All grade levels, all buildings have worked super-duper hard to get this in place," Allen said. "It is not a program that you can just put in place and boom it's here in one year. It takes literally years, three, four sometimes five years to get it in place and working efficiently."

Allen said every building has representatives who meet monthly, weekly or as often as necessary to meet the needs of the students. She said, tier one discusses the needs of all students, tier two is more specialized support and then tier three is even more targeted support.

"If students in tier one continue to struggle even after the supports are given to all students then they can go into tier two," Allen said. "Tier two is a smaller group. It is more intentional support in whatever skill they need support in. If a student continues to struggle we have tier three. That is very intensive intervention. It may have only one student in a group."

Allen said, every building is kind of at a different spot, but they all know, ultimately the goal is to have a whole building support and then tiers to support students who continue to struggle.

"I'm going to talk to you about what we do at the elementary to support the district mission and how we fit into that framework," Fredericktown Elementary School Principal Joe Clauser said. "All of our goals have been broken down to these three areas. So we have a goal for academic, behavioral and social emotional learning. We have had these in place for several years so it kind of naturally fit into this framework that we are doing district wide."

Clauser said, at FES they have weekly grade level collaboration meetings, monthly meetings for each tier and monthly assessment meetings.

Fredericktown Intermediate School Principal Nickey Reutzel said FIS follows similar procedures to those at FES, and this helps the students adjust when they move to the new building.

"Tier one we consider universal, that is what we do for every kid in the building monthly, daily, whatever it requires," Reutzel said. "Then tier two is usually kids that academically need more support, behaviorally, emotionally or attendance, so they move on to a tier two."

Reutzel said, if students still have not mastered those skills in tier two they are moved to tier three where they can get more help. She said students who master the skills in tier one are sent to an enrichment activity.

Kelly A. Burlison Middle School Principal Pam Hanner said, at the sixth through eighth grade level things are similar with the three tiers and the enrichment class for those who have mastered the skills. She said those who need tier three help are pulled out of elective classes to work on their skills.

"As far as social and emotional support, I don’t know what to tell you," Hanner said. "All I can tell you is we have some awesome kids in our building, we really do, but we also have some kids that are struggling. I mean the social emotional piece we do not have enough people to support them."

Hanner said the school counselors are busy from the time they walk in the door until the time they leave, and the school based therapist is maxed out.

"We are doing the best we can to support the kids that we can," Hanner said. "It is amazing to me how much it has changed. This is my sixth year in administration. This is by far the busiest year I’ve ever had, ever."

Fredericktown High School Principal Craig Gibbs said FHS is also struggling with social emotional needs of its students.

"The amount of social emotional needs right now is devastating in our building just like it is everywhere else," Gibbs said. "It seems like we all need Julian (School-based Therapist Julian Affrime) every day and it is hard to share him. We are asking our teachers to do a lot of things and now also to identify a lot of these needs is hard on them."

Gibbs said FHS and the whole district is really relying on its social workers and counselors .

"I know you keep hearing the word COVID, but the rippling effect of this when we talk about the social emotional needs of our kids, our teachers," Gibbs said. "I’ve been doing this 26 years, the last two school years have been by far the hardest I’ve ever encountered. Our teachers are struggling with that. Our kids are struggling."

Gibbs said, he hopes as time goes on, the district can get the whole school community, parents and students to re-interject the value of what they are trying to do from 8 a.m to 3 p.m.

As far as MTSS, Gibbs said the high school looks at things a little differently because all four grade levels are sometimes in the same classroom. He said, just like at the middle school level, students are pulled from elective classes when they need further help mastering math or ELA skills.

"In addition, we really are trying to look at the transition of freshmen," Gibbs said. "Eighth graders coming into high school is really difficult for a lot of kids. You are throwing a 14 year-old in a building with 18 year-olds. We are talking about credits. We are talking about college and a lot of things thrown at them."

From the special education side, Special Education Director Shawnett Williams said they put a lot of time into helping students transition from high school to college or career. She said the department uses virtual job shadowing, a class called reality check, and the annual transition fair to help with the transition.

"Reality check is new this year," Williams said. "We are really excited about it at the high school. What we were seeing is some of our students that have an IEP going through the personal finance class was just not enough for them to be successful once they got out of school. We decided to do a class to give them a reality check on what life after school is. You know you are going to have bills and you have to look at your income and determine whether or not you are going to be able to pay those bills based off of that income."

Fredericktown Alternative Learning Campus Principal Eddie Dunivan said, at FALC paraprofessionals are inside the classroom helping students who need retaught concepts on a daily basis. He said K-8 students end each day in advisory catching up on work, getting needed help or they end the day in reward.

"Our kids have more resources than they've ever had," Dunivan said. "Go into classrooms at tier one, pulling into groups for tier two and then tier three is for those who can't handle a group and are worked with one on one to on-purpose teach appropriate behavior and delve into some of the things that our kids haven't gotten."

Dunivan said, at FALC the motto is, "we are going to say what we mean, we are going to mean what we say, but we aren't going to say it mean."

Fredericktown R-I Superintendent Chadd Starkey said, the system and framework is still being developed district-wide. He said the district is not where it needs to be but it is working on it.

"We’ve got goals set and we have a system structure in place to try and help our kids the best we can, to get them when they come in as little guys and they leave ready for their next venture in life," Starkey said. "I appreciate our administrative team and their willingness in putting this system in place because we need that. That way we know where our kids are at and where they are going. We are not going to solve all the problems, but we are going to try and address as many of them as we can as we go through. We appreciate that effort.“

