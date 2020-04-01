R-I teachers miss their students

Several Fredericktown R-I teachers gave an update as students continue with their virtual learning.
Fredericktown Elementary School teacher Nina Davis said it has been difficult due to many families living outside of internet services, but most classrooms have a communication system in place. She said some classes are using Seesaw, Remind, Bloomz, or Class Dojo.
"We update them as much as possible and try to find fun new things to do," Davis said. "We answer any questions that they have and of course live for the photos and videos."
Davis said everyone is having a tough time adjusting to not seeing friends and getting daily hugs but, for the younger ones, the work load has not been difficult.
"We wanted to make sure we sent them home with a structured idea," Davis said. "So much of what we do in the elementary requires the teacher, the students and hands on learning. At this age, we learn best when we move, sing and interact with our peers."
Davis said this has been a tough adjustment, but the parents have all been fabulous.
"They even send us some fun things that they have found to share with the group," Davis said. "A lot of the parents are doing a great job of having them cook with them, getting them outside and physically active. One parent was even having her kiddos learn how to write letters since they couldn't get out and about."
Davis said they send videos to help expand on topics they are learning. She said some teachers have tried recording themselves reading or showing their homes and families.
"I think we would all say their smiling faces and those 'aha' moments is what we miss the most," Davis said. "This time is the best time of the year for our littles."
Davis said these last couple months of the school year are the best.
"All of the things that we have been teaching them seem to click, and the learning that takes place in the spring is phenomenal," Davis said. "We are missing that! We are missing watching their little minds grow."
Fredericktown Intermediate School Teacher Shannon Hovis said contacts with students have been few and far between.
"We have Class Dojo, so some parents have messaged us," Hovis said. "Also, before leaving school I tried to walk my two classes through how to email if needed."
Hovis said she has had a few students email questions and use Google Classroom. She said she sent a video of herself earlier last week to tell them how much she misses them.
"I send things daily through Google Classroom and several students have left comments," Hovis said. "I've heard about an app called Zoom, but I haven't tried it yet."
Hovis said students seem to be doing fine with what was sent home with them. She said students were given two weeks worth of work in their packets.
"I think they are adjusting the best they can right now," Hovis said. "I think it's more the parents are having difficulty adjusting because several parents have different age kids and are trying to work, fix dinner, take care of the family and do their school work with them."
Hovis said she has not had to talk to many parents, so she has not had to give any pep talks. She said she has heard several parents on social media talking about having to figure out how to manage the newness.
"Every morning this week I have posted on my Google Classroom an at home challenge," Hovis said. "This was something that I found from another teacher in Alabama who created these. They have small subject related activities for them to do that all deals with little to no internet access."
Hovis said there are things where the kids have to be creative and think outside the box.
"I have gotten some feedback from the kids and some pictures of final projects which has been pretty cool because we don't have all the time during the school year to do these fun activities like we wish we could," Hovis said. "I miss being at work! I miss my students! I miss my coworkers. I just miss my every day routine."
Hovis said she is thankful and fortunate to work for the Fredericktown School District. She said she just wants to close her eyes, wake up and all of this to be behind us and be back to normal.
"This time is not like any other time in the past," Hovis said. "This does not feel like summer vacation, it doesn't feel like Christmas break, spring break etc. I think you could ask any teacher out there and they would tell you the same thing, they are ready to get back in the classroom, get back to their class that they love and teach and do their jobs."
In the April 8 edition of the Democrat News we will check in with teachers from Kelly A. Burlison Middle School and Fredericktown High School.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
