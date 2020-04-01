R-I teachers miss their students

Hovis said students seem to be doing fine with what was sent home with them. She said students were given two weeks worth of work in their packets.

"I think they are adjusting the best they can right now," Hovis said. "I think it's more the parents are having difficulty adjusting because several parents have different age kids and are trying to work, fix dinner, take care of the family and do their school work with them."

Hovis said she has not had to talk to many parents, so she has not had to give any pep talks. She said she has heard several parents on social media talking about having to figure out how to manage the newness.

"Every morning this week I have posted on my Google Classroom an at home challenge," Hovis said. "This was something that I found from another teacher in Alabama who created these. They have small subject related activities for them to do that all deals with little to no internet access."

Hovis said there are things where the kids have to be creative and think outside the box.