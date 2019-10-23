{{featured_button_text}}

The Fredericktown R-1 School District’s Annual Military Veterans Day Program and Breakfast will be Nov. 8, at Fredericktown High School.

The event will begin with the Veterans Breakfast at 8:30 a.m., in the High School Cafeteria hosted by the Fredericktown High School Army Junior ROTC Program. Immediately following the breakfast, the Student Council will conduct the Veterans Appreciation Program in the High School Gymnasium.

Military Veterans and their spouses are welcome to attend both events. Veterans are asked to call the Fredericktown High School Army JROTC Program at 783-3422 if you plan to attend the Nov. 8 Veterans Day Breakfast and Recognition Program.

