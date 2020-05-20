R-I voters to decide on Proposition 2

“That 70 cents generates a little over $700,000 a year, so if you do backtrack with me and think about where the district was in 2009 and the improvements that were made with that 70 cents, there’s a bunch of them,” Starkey said. “You just look around, of course the high school roof, we got an addition to the intermediate school, we went out and got a state of the art, or what I would call it, high school gymnasium, with the help of the Foundation, and we want to continue that progress in the future.”

Starkey said, in order for the district to continue to progress similarly in the future, it needs this funding.

“The good thing about this is we’re not asking to go above the $3.90,” Starkey said. “We want to stay at $3.90. Hopefully we get a 'yes' vote on April 7. We’ve got a bunch of projects in mind.”

Starkey said the foundation mentioned help with the high school track that is outdated and an area that needs some work. He said the district has facility needs as well, including the elementary school.

“I’m not saying the 70 cents can take care of all of those, but it would definitely help with that,” Starkey said. “It will keep us up to date. Technology is going crazy right now. We want to keep our kids current with technology so that we can educate them appropriately.”