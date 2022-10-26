R-I 'where learning takes priority'

The Fredericktown R-I School Board discussed school improvement plans, graduation, and bus routes during its monthly meeting, Oct. 18.

The board started the meeting with a moment of silence for two students, Allie Clark and Mia DeSanto, who recently lost their lives.

The district has a Crisis Intervention Team made up of professionals trained to help students, parents, and school personnel through this loss. If you would like additional information or need assistance, please do not hesitate to contact one of the student services team members by calling Fredericktown High School at 573-783-3628.

Assistant Superintendent Melanie Allen started off the agenda items with a CSIP (comprehensive school improvement plan) goals update. A draft of the plan was handed out to the board for review.

"We are required from MSIP 6 (Missouri School Improvement Program) to produce this plan, to have a plan for school improvement," Allen said. "In fact MSIP is continuous school improvement so we are continually looking at this plan. We are continually coming up with more areas or evaluating this plan and adding areas of improvement to benefit the district."

Allen said, the planning process has included input from administration, instructional coaches, the Blackcat Community Partnership and of course the school board members.

"Mission, vision and beliefs, I will focus in on the vision for just a minute," Allen said. "So, 'where learning takes priority,' we have really focused on casting this vision to the community. We want the community to know what the vision of this district is and be a part of that vision."

Allen said, the "where learning takes priority" slogan can be found throughout the district on building walls, on papers going home, etc.

"We want parents and community to know we are in this together, and we have the same vision," Allen said. "We are walking the same path and it is all about our students. That is the priority for us."

The draft of the plan highlighted numerous goals for the district, challenges both internal and external as well as ones out of the district's control.

"This document is going to be our plan from facilities all the way to academic," Superintendent Chadd Starkey said. "We need to look at this thing and if you have ideas jot them down and we will put them in there."

Starkey said, the district only wants a limited amount of goals for the year in order to make them attainable.

"We want to work, and we want to do a good job," Starkey said. "So you see three pillars and a couple goals under each one. We don't want to get too much and can't keep up with them."

One of the goals listed is the mentoring program. Allen said, she is particularly excited about that program.

"Chris Smith has been a blessing to this school," Allen said. "He has really stepped up as the community coordinator and has talked to a lot of people who want to participate in this program. We actually enrolled four students today into the program and we have mentors who are trained and ready to see these students."

Allen said, there is a whole process getting this program up and running. Mentors have to pass a background check, meet with both the student and parent and then go through training.

"There is a lot that goes into the program to make sure it is ran well," Allen said. "We are really excited. It is going to be a great program."

Another possible student opportunity may be heading to the Alternative Learning Campus. FALC Principal Eddie Dunivan approached the board with a request for approval of a possible research study on his campus.

The program would offer music education classes to students on the alternative campus. The eight-week program would include 30-minute instruction lessons, two times a week. The classes would consist of singing, listening to music, music movement, bucket drumming, ukulele, and possibly guitars if interest is shown. The program would end with a performance highlighting the students' talents.

If approved, the research study would attempt to measure the benefits of music for students in areas of motivation, attitude, grades and behavior. Data would be collected through surveys and observations and no student information would be released. The only information given will come from Dunivan and will not include any student information.

The board approved the idea and board members are excited to see if the project is able to come to FALC.

Next, the board discussed the hot topic of setting a date for graduation.

Fredericktown High School Principal Craig Gibbs said, there have been scheduling issues this year. The second Sunday of May falls on Mother's Day. The third Sunday of May causes some trouble with Project Graduation.

Gibbs then said, the possibility of moving the date to a Saturday was discussed but was ultimately not an option because of district girl's soccer and district track.

"The last thing I want to do is make one of our students choose graduation or a district tournament, not on my watch so that day is out," Gibbs said. "The 19th is a Friday. We are wanting to set it for Friday the 19th. I think that works for Project Graduation being able to take the kids somewhere after graduation. We would set the time at 7 p.m., that way the ceremony lasts about an hour. They will have some time with their family and then they can board the bus and head to whatever destination they secure."

The board agreed with Gibbs and set the Fredericktown High School Class of 2023 Graduation for 7 p.m., May 19.

Next, the board approved the bus routes. According to Bus Supervisor Scott Sikes, the district runs 22 routes, of a little more than 1,100 miles per day transporting historically anywhere between 1,150-1,200 students.

Sikes said, they are trying to cut some of the routes down because he is worried about bus drivers in the near future. He said, he is having difficulty recruiting new drivers for both daily routes and school activities/field trips.

The next meeting of the Fredericktown R-I School Board will be at 5:30 p.m., Nov. 15 at the district offices.