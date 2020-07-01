R-VI District improving bus communications

Marquand-Zion School District is planning to install radio systems on their school buses.
Superintendent Scott Blake and Secretary Rhonda Denman came to the Madison County Commissioners meeting Monday to discuss the logistics of their plan.
"We don't have radios on the bus, never have had," Blake said. "Now that we have to do all of the temperatures and everything before we pick the students up we need to be able to communicate."
Blake said if a student has a temperature the bus driver will have to radio to the school and have them make sure a parent is at home. He said there are dangers of something happening in that time period if a parent thinks the student is at school and the school thinks they are at home.
"Our problem we have is the repeater," Blake said. "We need to put a repeater somewhere up towards the pass (Cherokee Pass) in order to have service up towards 67 and down towards Buckhorn."
Blake said the district will also be placing a repeater at the school to cover the Marquand side but needs a place for one in Cherokee Pass. He said he spoke with Cherokee Pass Fire Chief Bill Starkey who said the tower could not fit another device at this time.
A repeater can simultaneously receive a radio signal and retransmit it at a higher power to cover great distances.
Blake said the company which they would acquire the repeater from said the device has two sides, meaning Marquand-Zion could use the other side of the road and bridge repeater.
"If you would allow us to put ours on the other side of their repeater and they come down, and we have the school's repeater and they go on the other side of the school repeater, that we purchase, then they'll have service down in that area to pick up," Blake said. "They won't cross over because they are two separate sides. They should be able to call out and use the repeater at the same times we are using the repeater. Plus it will be two separate sounds so we won't mix up. We won't hear them. They won't hear us."
Commissioner Tom Stephens said if it does not affect road and bridge in any way, he is fine with them using the other side.
Commissioner Jason Green agreed with Stephens approving Marquand-Zion to use the other side of the road and bridge repeater located in Cherokee Pass.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
