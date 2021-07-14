R-VI enrollment for new students, Aug. 16

The Marquand-Zion Elementary and High School will hold enrollment for students new to the district, only, August 16.
The enrollment will be 8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. - 2 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Alan Kopitsky
Managing Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today