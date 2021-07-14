 Skip to main content
R-VI enrollment for new students, Aug. 16
R-VI enrollment for new students, Aug. 16

The Marquand-Zion Elementary and High School will hold enrollment for students new to the district, only, August 16.

The enrollment will be 8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. - 2 p.m.

