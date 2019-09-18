Raking Hay: Forget the Gears, I Just Needed to Keep the Tractor on the Ground
I was never a tomboy by any means, but I always loved working with my father and was often found by his side after I finished my household tasks. Although both my parents passed on the importance of working hard and enjoying the process as much as the end result, it was from my father that I acquired my love for physical labor. This in turn led to my love of mowing and landscaping, including shoveling mulch, building fish ponds, constructing fencing, hauling and stacking winter firewood, fixing fence, and all the things that go with farming; to the point that when neighboring farmers needed help in the hay field, I was the first to volunteer.
I never really understood why others complained about putting up hay because I loved every facet of haymaking, so much so that I actually used to tell farmers that I would pay them just to let me help in their hayfields. And it isn’t that I always got the cushy job of driving the tractor, although I loved to do that too, because I also picked up bales and threw them on the wagon and then on the conveyor belt to the hayloft. One year the children and I actually loaded, hauled, and unloaded 900 bales over two days for an older farmer with the help of just another mother and her young children—but never had I worked in the hayfield for my own cattle, that is, until yesterday!
After all these years, God gave me the splendid pleasure of sitting on my own tractor and raking my own grasses for baling. It was absolutely glorious riding through our field while piling hay in neat rows, watching the dogs run with the tractor just so they could be with me, seeing all the birds searching for insects amongst the piles of grasses, and smelling one of the most wonderful scents in the world. If you have smelled fresh mown hay, you know exactly what I mean.
As I looked around, I thought to myself, no wonder most farmers live to a ripe old age instead of dying early from stress. This was so relaxing. Relaxing, that is, subsequent to me relearning how to drive the tractor. After all, I had not driven a tractor in a very long time, probably not for 40 years, and I almost had an accident then because I just could not get the hang of the clutch. Nearly that long ago a friend also tried to teach me how to drive a stick shift. I never got the hang of that either. All that lurching made me nervous.
So here I was frothing at the bit to take part in preparing the hay for baling. Jon said I could rake the hay. Josiah said he would teach me how to rake the hay as he had much experience baling hay for our customers. Consequently, he sat on the tractor’s fender—something you should never do—but something I desperately needed before taking on the job—and proceeded to teach me how to drive.
He began explaining the gears and then went from there to low and high, hydraulics, and finally the clutch. For all express purposes let me just say, forget the gears, I just needed to keep the tractor from leaving the ground and throwing Josiah off. Time and time again I would let out the clutch and toss us both up into the air before coming down. It was like a bronco coming out of shoot number seven, only “Yee ha” was not on my mind. It was more like “shoo wee,” the tractor is still in one piece, and we were not hurled to our death.
I apologized over and over, and we both would laugh, but it was scary for me, and I speculate, probably for Josiah as well, although he wouldn’t let me know because he wouldn’t want to hurt my feelings. After witnessing my total incompetence, over and over again, Josiah finally devised a plan to help me understand just how slowly I should release that clutch. Seizing my left leg with his right hand, he pressed firmly down upon that appendage, and then slowly, very slowly, a time span that seemed to me to be a snail’s pace, let my leg come up and off the clutch, and off we would go as smooth as skaters on ice. Aha, I thought, I just need to let off more slowly. Seems simple enough. My problem was that I just could not grasp how slowly, “slowly” meant until he showed me.
Days later when I looked up the word slowly, I found that it means gradually, leisurely, unhurriedly, bit by bit, little by little, at a snail’s pace. Obviously, I was in a great hurry to experience the tractor in hand with the field at my feet, sky at my head, hills in my view, and wind in my face. Remember that I said earlier in this article that I was frothing at the bit and then said it was like coming out of shoot number seven. I was not exaggerating. I was anxious for the experience. After all since I was a little girl I had longed for my own farm, my own cows, my own hayfields, and the experience of cutting, raking, and baling my own hay.
Thankfully, Josiah’s plan worked. After three or four more times around the field, Josiah thought he could leave me alone, and so off he went to work on something else. I was not as certain of my capability as he seemed to be, so I requested that he stay close. I meant that he should continue to watch me for a while. I did not say that, but in my mind that was what I was thinking. He thought I meant just nearby and went out of sight. I could not believe he actually walked out of the field and left me with this big piece of equipment in my hands.
It reminded me of the time I reluctantly left Josiah with a ski instructor at the top of a precipice. Of course, I am afraid of heights, so it might not have been as steep as I remember it, but it was scary for me nonetheless. Actually, it was Jon who forced me to leave him. I would never of my own volition have left my baby with some stranger on top of a slippery slope!
Jon said it was good for him, and he had every confidence that Josiah would love skiing once he overcame his fear and learned how. I was skeptical. I am with Bob the tomato. I prefer Mousetrap where you roll your dice, move your mice and nobody gets hurt.
Surprisingly though, when I came back to check on Josiah to see how he was doing, he was nowhere in sight. When I inquired of Josiah’s whereabouts, the instructor pointed to a little kid sailing down the steep slope with his hands held straight up in the air skiing with an ease of someone who had skied all his life.
All’s well that ends well, or so they say. Well in this case, after following the line of mown hay one or two more times around the field, I finally felt safe enough to take my eyes off the rows and look around at my surroundings. Of course, I did not take my hands off the wheel, but I certainly felt like I was skiing with the ease Josiah felt when I first spied him gliding down the hill with his hands high above his head. Ahhhh, the sun, the sky, the hills, and the field were beautiful. Around and around I went, loving every minute of my journey.
As I pondered this glorious experience, I thought that I would be hard pressed to say which I loved best—four wheeling, tubing down the Black River, or sitting on our tractor working in our hayfields. Hmm… yes, I concluded, farm living is the life for me!
Prior to publishing this article, I sent it to a friend of mine, who lives on her family’s multigenerational farm. In responding to my comment in the article that No wonder most farmers live to a ripe old age instead of dying early from stress, she wrote: “That reminds me of both my grandfathers. My maternal grandfather died of a heart attack in his mid-80s while chopping ice in the pond for his cattle, and my paternal grandfather was on his tractor at 93 disking his fields a few months before he died.”
Isn’t that wonderful! What a great testimony of being fruitful in the latter days of their lives, of cultivating the garden as God commanded, and of living and dying on the land God gave them. I hope that my children will be able to say something similar about my productivity and the enjoyment I derived from farming until my death. I think it revolves around having something to live for and the responsibility those men felt for their animals and land.
Once our culture either spends their children’s inheritance traveling or stops traveling due to health issues, what do they have to live for when most of their children live such a great distance from them? Even if their kids live close, most have little time to spend with their parents because their lives are consumed with outside activities. The longer I live, the more I understand the significance God placed on family covenant, discipleship, the land, and cultivating the garden. Yes, I am a farmer at heart!
Ah, farm life is the life for me!
