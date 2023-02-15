The Madison and Iron County Relay for Life is ready for another year of work toward a cure.

Friday night, the "Committed to End Cancer" Relay team, hosted the Kid's Valentine's Dance. The event brought almost 300 kids, grades 3rd to 5th, to the Kelly A. Burlison Middle School for hours of fun and fundraising.

It was a great way to help launch the 2023 fundraising season, which event lead April Sarakas says, already has an amazing energy.

"Everyone seems to be in high gear for a wonderful year," Sarakas said. "We had a great turnout for the first meeting. We already have 15 teams signed up for this year."

With planning in full-swing, the group has decided to keep the goal the same as last year, $34,500. Sarakas said, the goal was met last year, but things are still not back to normal from COVID, so they did not want to push too hard and set an unachievable goal.

"We have several new teams, so we are hoping they bring new and exciting fundraisers to add to our other fundraisers," Sarakas said. "Committed To End Cancer did host a 'Candy Cane Surprise' this year, which was very successful. Instead of our normal 'Flashlight Candy Cane Hunt,' where the children come to us, this year we took the candy canes to them. We hid candy canes in individual yards, and the children loved it!"

Sarakas said, there are some other ideas for new and exciting fundraisers, so stay tuned to the Madison and Iron County Relay for Life Facebook page for details on those.

The 2023 theme is "Every Step Brings Hope."

"I love this theme," Sarakas said. "It is so very true for survivors, every step of their diagnosis brings hope from the day of diagnosis until they are cancer free."

Sarakas said, unfortunately, cancer has touched almost everyone that she knows in some way.

"It might be a friend, family member or a beloved pet," Sarakas said. "Cancer has no boundaries, and it can attack anyone. Every dollar that we raise helps the American Cancer Society get one step closer to finding a cure for cancer. We fund research and lobby for more money to make this happen."

Sarakas said, the group is extremely proud to be one of the last few Relay For Life events in the state of Missouri.

"We have been successful since our Relay started in 1998, so this will be our 26th Relay," Sarakas said.

The first event in 1998 was held on the high school football field. Sarakas said, the event has gone through a lot of changes since then but continues to do its best year after year.

"We are now hosting our Relay inside, which is nice because the weather does not have an impact on us anymore," Sarakas said. "We use to deal with rain, tornado warnings, heat, wind and morning dew, just to name some of the major obstacles of hosting a Relay outside."

Sarakas said, the thing she misses the most about being outside is being able to watch the sun set and also the sunrise during the event. However, it is nice to not have to deal with all the other obstacles.

"I feel like we have continued to be successful due to our wonderful community," Sarakas said. "We have several members involved in our Relay that have been with it since the first year."

Sarakas said, the Madison and Iron County Relay for Life has wonderful support from the community, and the survivors which are the backbone of relay.

The next fundraiser, is the St. Patrick's Day Dance for ages kindergarten to 2nd grade. This will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m., March 17.

The CUREageous Kids will also be raffling off the Panama City Beach Vacation again this year. This fundraiser is always a favorite each year.

Relay is always looking for new volunteers. The group holds monthly meetings, which everyone is welcome to attend. They can sign up at relayforlife.org/madisoncountymo or contact Sarakas at 573-747-6690 for more information.

If you are a cancer survivor and would like to be invited to the annual survivor luncheon, contact Janet Wagganer at 573-944-3461 or Sarakas at 573-747-6690.