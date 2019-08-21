I recently watched another episode of a television show that makes me tear up every time I watch.
It is the stories of a group of people that perform "random acts" of kindness to totally unsuspecting individuals. The latest recipient was a young female waitress who always had a smile, was extremely gracious and kind to her customers, was working extra hours and shifts in order to make enough money so she could go to college. The group behind the "random acts" heard about her story from her employer and set up the situation to surprise her.
They had a couple go to the restaurant, sit in her section while others on their team took pictures of her interaction with customers and her serving techniques. The surprise at the end of their meal was set up like this. They had eight one hundred dollar bills they put under a napkin as they were leaving their table. On top of the napkin they had a handwritten note telling her to sit down as she read it and then look under the napkin. The note included their appreciation for her kindness, her smile, her service and dedication to her job, and the fact that she was such a hard worker, with a goal in mind of bettering herself. As she came to clean off the table, she was shocked as she read the note and saw what had been left for her. A life changing moment in her life for sure.
I’ve read recently where others have done similar things for others and what a difference a "random act" has made in their lives. Most of us don’t have $800 to give to someone, but the smallest of kind acts can make all the difference in the world. We never know what a smile, a phone call, a note, an encouraging text or email, a cup of ice cream, a gesture of kindness can do to uplift someone else.
Everyone is busy. But that’s no excuse for us being consumed with ourselves and our family. Oh, I’m not saying to not pay attention to your families, but let’s include them in our "random acts" and let them receive the joy that comes from giving and doing for others. Our lives and actions reflect who we really are. How do you feel when someone extends a "random act" of kindness towards you?
God’s Word says that, "It is better to give than to receive," but we always receive a blessing in return when we do for others. Can you come up with a "random act" to bestow on someone and then watch for the results? You might be surprised.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.