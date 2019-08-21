{{featured_button_text}}

I recently watched another episode of a television show that makes me tear up every time I watch.

It is the stories of a group of people that perform "random acts" of kindness to totally unsuspecting individuals. The latest recipient was a young female waitress who always had a smile, was extremely gracious and kind to her customers, was working extra hours and shifts in order to make enough money so she could go to college. The group behind the "random acts" heard about her story from her employer and set up the situation to surprise her.

They had a couple go to the restaurant, sit in her section while others on their team took pictures of her interaction with customers and her serving techniques. The surprise at the end of their meal was set up like this. They had eight one hundred dollar bills they put under a napkin as they were leaving their table. On top of the napkin they had a handwritten note telling her to sit down as she read it and then look under the napkin. The note included their appreciation for her kindness, her smile, her service and dedication to her job, and the fact that she was such a hard worker, with a goal in mind of bettering herself. As she came to clean off the table, she was shocked as she read the note and saw what had been left for her. A life changing moment in her life for sure.

I’ve read recently where others have done similar things for others and what a difference a "random act" has made in their lives. Most of us don’t have $800 to give to someone, but the smallest of kind acts can make all the difference in the world. We never know what a smile, a phone call, a note, an encouraging text or email, a cup of ice cream, a gesture of kindness can do to uplift someone else.

Everyone is busy. But that’s no excuse for us being consumed with ourselves and our family. Oh, I’m not saying to not pay attention to your families, but let’s include them in our "random acts" and let them receive the joy that comes from giving and doing for others. Our lives and actions reflect who we really are. How do you feel when someone extends a "random act" of kindness towards you?

God’s Word says that, "It is better to give than to receive," but we always receive a blessing in return when we do for others. Can you come up with a "random act" to bestow on someone and then watch for the results? You might be surprised.

Audrey B. Unruh is a local columnist, who can be reached at zwiebach@charter.net

