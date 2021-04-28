Re-elected R-I board members take oaths

The April 20, Fredericktown R-I School Board meeting began with the reorganization of the board.
Richard Allgier and Xandra 'Sandy' Sonderman took their oaths of office to remain on the Fredericktown R-I School Board following the April 6 election. Allgier was then re-elected as president and Sonderman was re-elected as vice president of the board.
After the reorganization, the meeting continued into its regular session business.
Superintendent Chadd Starkey said, the employee health and dental insurance needed to be formally adopted. He said the rates went up slightly, but the plans remained similar to last year's policy.
"It will be a little over $100,000 depending on the number of full time employees," Starkey said. "At some point in time you would think that this would stop going up. It's getting crazy. If it continues on this path, we will have to have some conversations in the future about a cap or offering something different as a base plan."
The board approved the employee health and dental insurance plans.
Next, the board discussed rates for the bus lease agreement. The district received two bids; one from First State Community Bank with a tiered system anywhere from 2% to 2.8% depending on number of years and the other from New Era Bank in conjunction with L.J. Hart at 1.85% and a one time set up fee of $700 per bus.
Starkey said even with the $700 fee the New Era/L.J. Hart numbers are a better price with payments roughly $60,000 per year.
The board approved the bid from New Era/L.J. Hart with Kent Marler and Jennifer Hale both abstaining from the vote.
Photography package bids were opened at the meeting, but due to confusion, it was decided to have the bids organized and brought back at the next meeting to make them easier to compare.
Starkey presented the board with a change order request from Pollock Landscaping to add additional drainage to the football field project.
"We got to looking, and the original bid that went out included just repairing the two drains that run kind of west and east to the drainage ditch," Starkey said. "There is a grate on each side of the field. There is four of them. With the possibility of getting the track redone and sometimes they bank those a little bit so the water tends to run, all the water will run in toward the field."
Starkey said, they got to thinking maybe those four drains would not be adequate. He said the proposal is to add more drainage, especially in the corners.
"What we are concerned with is, we don’t want to do all this repair and upkeep and try to get the thing right and have water standing on the field, and have a big issue later on," Starkey said. "Let’s fix it right the first time."
Starkey asked the board to have the district cover the added $49,000 for the drainage as the R-I Foundation is covering the rest of the project.
"The last thing we want to do is spend half a million dollars on a track or $600,000 on a track and have water on it," Starkey said. "It seems like a lot of money, but it won’t be in the long run if we have problems and we have to redo something."
The board approved the change order to add drainage around the track.
In his superintendent's report, Starkey said 102 students went through kindergarten screening the previous week.
Starkey also gave a budget update. He said the April payment from the state came in at 100% which is great news.
"It was very low in July and August, but things have gone well in the state, a lot better than expected," Starkey said. "The funding has come through, so we are happy with that. We are still running ahead of last year just going by our month by month totals."
Starkey said the district will qualify for two more chunks of federal money coming up.
"You have to keep that in mind when you are dealing with the federal government," Starkey said. "There are rules attached to the funding. It's not sitting in our bank. We can’t just say ‘okay that is Fredericktown money do whatever you want with it.’ It has to qualify under the rules."
Starkey said the money may be available in May or June.
"Once it's available, we will go to work at finding ways to get reimbursement on some things," Starkey said. "I’m not disappointed by it. It is good news for the district, and we will talk about ways that are beneficial for us to get reimbursement on."
Starkey also said a gaming class has been added to Learning Zone this fall.
Assistant Superintendent Shannon Henson said gaming is an emerging activity with MSHAA and there are other schools around the area who have teams and compete against each other.
"Some of these kids, that is what they are interested in, and in my mind it is just something else that they can be a part of, and come after school, and have a safe place to go, and be able to interact with each other and enjoy something and share in something they enjoy," Henson said. "We are just kind of in the beginning stages. Really all we are doing right now is just trying to get an idea of what the start up costs would be for something like that."
Towards the end of his report, Starkey reminded the board the Fredericktown High School Graduation is at 4 p.m., May 16 in the high school gym.
In other business Hale and Kristen Starkey were chosen as the MSBA Delegate. Also, the Alternate and the Sick Leave Pool Policy: GCBDAA and GDBDAA were approved.
The next meeting of the Fredericktown R-I School Board is at 5:30 p.m., May 18 at the district offices.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com