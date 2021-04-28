Re-elected R-I board members take oaths

Starkey said the money may be available in May or June.

"Once it's available, we will go to work at finding ways to get reimbursement on some things," Starkey said. "I’m not disappointed by it. It is good news for the district, and we will talk about ways that are beneficial for us to get reimbursement on."

Starkey also said a gaming class has been added to Learning Zone this fall.

Assistant Superintendent Shannon Henson said gaming is an emerging activity with MSHAA and there are other schools around the area who have teams and compete against each other.

"Some of these kids, that is what they are interested in, and in my mind it is just something else that they can be a part of, and come after school, and have a safe place to go, and be able to interact with each other and enjoy something and share in something they enjoy," Henson said. "We are just kind of in the beginning stages. Really all we are doing right now is just trying to get an idea of what the start up costs would be for something like that."

Towards the end of his report, Starkey reminded the board the Fredericktown High School Graduation is at 4 p.m., May 16 in the high school gym.