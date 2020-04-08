Re-prioritize

If you have ever been on a road trip and suddenly you came upon an emergency situation, often the attending crews will redirect your route and point you in another direction in order to avoid the problem.
As a family, when an unexpected physical situation arises, we learn to readjust our lives in order to assist in whatever ways we need.
When storms, floods, tornadoes, or natural disasters occur in communities, we reevaluate the situations and offer as much assistance as possible to rebuild the areas.
Growing up, all of us learn to prioritize our individual lives as to what is most comfortable and convenient for us. Certainly there is nothing wrong with being organized and disciplined. Yet more often that not, there comes the time that some adjustments are necessary. What we might think or perceive as important might not be the best for us. If our desires are ill focused, then changes need to be made. When we put things, positions, titles, or ambitions before our families, everyone suffers.
When work or sports or anything else comes before our personal relationships with God and those around us, then our priorities are out of whack. Our Heavenly Father has used difficult circumstances down through history in order to get our attention and have us turn to a personal relationship with Himself. His Word promises to provide all that we could ever need or ask, but it also involves us being obedient to His commandments. No other gods before Him. No graven images. Do not take the name of God in vain. Remember the sabbath day to keep it holy. Honour thy father and mother. Thou shalt not kill. Thou shalt not commit adultery. Thou shalt not steal. Thou shalt not bear false witness. Thou shalt not covet.
Have we as individuals, families, or as a nation kept His commandments? Not at all! And those of us who claim to be Christians: have we taken a stand against evil? Or have we sat back and allowed things to happen that now we see are the results of disobedience? All of us have sinned, yet God has made a way of forgiveness through Jesus Christ. Resurrection day came! Jesus rose from the grave and provided life for everyone who accepts Him. Let’s re-prioritize our lives by putting God first, others second, and ourselves last. HAPPY EASTER everyone.
Audrey B. Unruh is a local columnist, who can be reached at zwiebach@charter.net
