Re-prioritize

If you have ever been on a road trip and suddenly you came upon an emergency situation, often the attending crews will redirect your route and point you in another direction in order to avoid the problem.

As a family, when an unexpected physical situation arises, we learn to readjust our lives in order to assist in whatever ways we need.

When storms, floods, tornadoes, or natural disasters occur in communities, we reevaluate the situations and offer as much assistance as possible to rebuild the areas.

Growing up, all of us learn to prioritize our individual lives as to what is most comfortable and convenient for us. Certainly there is nothing wrong with being organized and disciplined. Yet more often that not, there comes the time that some adjustments are necessary. What we might think or perceive as important might not be the best for us. If our desires are ill focused, then changes need to be made. When we put things, positions, titles, or ambitions before our families, everyone suffers.