Area youth are encouraged to reach for the skies this weekend during the Young Eagles Rally from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday at A. Paul Vance Regional Airport.
During the event youth aged 8 to 17 can register to take a free 15 to 20 minute airplane ride with a veteran pilot.
"The only requirement is that their parent or legal guardian register the youth," Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Southeast Missouri Highlands Chapter 1635 member Larry Gregory said. "We understand that many of their parents have never flown in a small airplane, let alone the youth, so we are particularly sensitive to explaining what the youth will experience during their Young Eagles ride."
Gregory said the children will first do a safety walk around the plane where the pilot will explain what the flight will encompass plus review the aircraft components and operation.
"We have three pilots with their planes volunteering for this event and yes, I am one them," Gregory said. "I have 600 hours of flying time and have been flying recreationally since 1998. The other two pilot volunteers have even more experience with one of them being a commercial pilot with thousands of hours as well as being a Certified Flight Instructor."
EAA was found in 1953 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, by aviation enthusiasts who were interested in building their own airplanes.
Gregory said today EAA represents much more than just experimental aircraft builders. He said it represents all of general aviation.
"General aviation is any aviation that is not airline or military related aviation and encompasses everything from light jets to ultralight, weight-shift trikes to gliders," Gregory said. "Of particular concern to the EAA are youth and youth related programs."
Gregory said EAA started the Young Eagle program in 1992 and it is dedicated to introducing youth, ages 8 to 17, to general aviation,
You have free articles remaining.
"Its core is the first powered flight ride, typically an airplane but not always, sometimes it is a helicopter or other means of powered flight," Gregory said. "Over 2.7 million youth have taken these rides and more are added to the list every day."
Gregory said the Young Eagles program provides the opportunity to introduce youth to the various career opportunities associated with aviation as well as have some hands-on experience.
"The Young Eagles program recognizes that a youth's imagination can be ignited with a small spark, like an airplane ride, and that they can take this small spark and turn it into a new lifelong interest," Gregory said. "Our desire is that the youth will see some possibilities for their future that they didn't see before and that they can see a new meaning in science, technology, engineering and math studies."
Gregory said EAA hopes those who participate have their eyes opened to aviation and gain confidence in their abilities to experience new things and that learning is fun.
"Flying is a passion for me and has allowed me to meet hundred of interesting people and visit hundreds of interesting places," Gregory said. "My life is richer because of those experiences."
After the flight, each child will receive a certificate making them an official Young Eagle. Their name will join more than 2 million others in the "World's Largest Log Book" which is on permanent display at the EAA Air Adventure Museum in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. The new Young Eagle will also be given a log book to keep record of his or her aviation experiences, a free EAA Student Membership which includes access to the free online Flight Trianing Course, Sporty's Learn to Fly, free admission to 300 science and technology museums, free Academy of Model Aeronautics Student Membership and a free electronic copy of EAA Sport Aviation.
Additional information about EAA And the EAA Young Eagles program is available at www.eaa.org and www.youngeagles.org
Registration is required for the free airplane rides at the Young Eagles Rally from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., Oct. 26.
For more information about the event or to register contact Larry Gregory at 573-218-8465 or at southeastmissourihighlands1635@eaachapter.info
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.