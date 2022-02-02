Reaching the stars, one page at a time

A local educator is doing more than teaching her students to follow their dreams. She is inspiring them by following her own.

Morgan Comnick of Farmington, and a teacher at the Fredericktown Alternative Learning Center, is currently working on her ninth book but is celebrating a new life for her first book "Spirit Vision" which was recently re-released as an audiobook. The "Spirit Vision" audiobook hit number one in the Christian-Fiction books new release category on Amazon and is still in the top 200 in the category.

Comnick said she was beaming ear to ear when she found out she was a number one bestseller on Amazon.

"I could not contain myself," Comnick said. "My mind is still in disbelief. Becoming a bestseller in any way fills my heart with warmth. Its first week out on Amazon and Audible it was also in the top 100 audiobooks that Tackle Bullying in Young Adult works and Top 225 audiobooks in Contemporary Fantasy for teens."

Comnick said these subcategories Amazon placed on "Spirit Vision" are beyond its two main categories, but they are genres that are near and dear to her heart.

"Knowing others see the dedication and passion I put behind a multi-layer story means the world to me," Comnick said. "I would be nowhere without my wonderful narrator, Abby Anderson. Her skill, endearing personality, and support expand my book's world, and I love how it has become our project."

Comnick said producing an audiobook has been one of her biggest dreams as an author.

"It has been a lot of work but has also given me the biggest reward in my career so far," Comnick said. "It is the next step of this series' journey and I am blessed to be given this opportunity most authors aspire to achieve."

Comnick said, "Spirit Vision" is about a shy, nerdy, 15-year-old girl, Stary Moon, who starts having strange dreams.

"When arriving at school, a dead body is discovered and Stary realizes it is the young woman she saw in her dreams," Comnick said. "She encounters the deceased maiden's spirit, in addition to her rude friend, the two revealing their names to be Maren and Umbra. Their fates are now intertwined as Stary discovers from these spirits that she is God's Chosen Spirit Warrior, the one who can help them gain entry into Heaven by helping them track Maren and Umbra's murder. If not, Stary is next."

Comnick said Stary is trying to balance life as a normal high school girl trying to get asked to the homecoming dance and learning to use her new spiritual and light powers. No big deal.

"I am elated we can share this world and these characters with a new audience," Comnick said. "This has always been one of my ultimate goals for my works that are like babies to me. It takes a fresh take on the story."

Comnick said her writing style is based on what inspires her, connection and a detailed culture you can see.

"All my works have two to three core genres, but I balance it with elements that can connect to as many readers as possible while still making, what I hope is, entertaining and impactful in some light story," Comnick said. "I was nicknamed 'The Queen of Details' in intermediate school. Adjectives and figurative language are my jams."

Comnick said Japanese graphic novels called manga, with their rich beautiful art and stories, have changed her life.

"I aim for my books to be a written interpretation of that, a deep tale in your head, a world that overlaps our own, that magic can be in plain sight," Comnick said. "Currently, I focus on young adult and new adult, but there is something for everyone."

Comnick said she has not yet published a standalone, full book, but actually, all of her creations are part of several series. She said, never fret, she has dozens of ideas for future books.

"My ninth book is part of my new adult 'The Hunter and The Bringer' series," Comnick said. "It is called "Before and After" and it is a short story collection and fan book for the series, allowing the readers to learn more about the characters, the organizations, and their mechanics in exclusive short stories before and after the series main timeline, playlists, bios, fun facts, weapon and monster encyclopedias, interviews and more, all in the same sarcastic style Val and Jeremy are known for."

Comnick said writing has always been a comfort to her and was the first way of expression where she could be herself. She said she did not know how to voice normal emotions such as sadness, anger, or confusion and instead would become extremely shy and chipper all the time.

"My notebook was my anchor, protector, friend," Comnick said. "Combining that with my overactive imagination made becoming an author a dream job. The unexpected best part was sharing these characters and the world I lovingly crafted from my soul with the world, and having them like them too becomes my drive, allowing my creative juices to flow."

Comnick said encouraging her students and others to follow their dreams and to persevere no matter what obstacles come their way is a treasure. She said the wonderful friends she has made along the way have been some of the greatest blessings.

"I am so grateful to have incredible and compassionate teachers who fostered the traits that made me myself," Comnick said. "I would not be where I am today without them. Something I instill in my life and others is to never lose your imagination and wonder for life, and that life is a gift you only get once. No dream is too crazy and it is never too late to do what you want. As long as you are doing what you love, others will respond to your vision, and you will make the world better for it. Every star is unique, so go dazzle."

Comnick's books are all available for purchase on Amazon or select copies are available at the Fredericktown branch of the Ozark Regional Library.

Comnick also has a monthly crowdfunding program on Patreon to help support further audio versions of her other books.

"Currently our goal is to raise the funds to pay for an audiobook version of my new adult series, 'The Hunter and The Bringer,' with two on-board, talented and fantastic professional narrators, a male and a female, to absorb you into this world of sarcastic, monster hunting realm," Comnick said. "I have a Patreon and it is full of lovely, shining stars that make my world incredible and dreams even sweeter because now they are our dreams."

Comnick said patrons can select tiers to gain access to exclusive merchandise, videos, stories, first looks, previews and more.

"I look forward to more adventures and including my community in it," Comnick said. "Keeping burning brilliant, all of you."

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.