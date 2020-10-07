Reacting to Presidential News

We already know there is half of this country who think the President’s plan for the COVID-19 Pandemic should be to shut everything down in perpetuity, devastate our economy and millions of families while remaining down in his basement. But to use scary health news to wish someone anything but to gain that health back and to offer support and condolences is reprehensible.

I guess we should have expected this. We saw this same disparaging treatment of our President by the media on a different topic just this last week. Since the issue was first asked of him in 2017, President Trump has time and time and time again renounced white supremacist groups, going so far as to say he doesn’t want them to vote for him. The accusations that President Trump has not renounced these groups has been labeled false by even the Washington Post. Doesn’t matter, that’s not good enough for the media on the left. Why not ask Joe Biden to renounce these same groups? As someone who has served in public office since the early 1970’s, his track record on the issue is mixed, at best – something his own running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, has previously highlighted.