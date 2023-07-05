The Madison County Chamber of Commerce hosted the official Ribbon Cutting and Open House for the Madison County Justice Center, June 27.

“Thank you all for coming today,” Circuit Clerk Tenia Herman said. “It took a lot of hard work to get us here, and we are proud to show you all the final product.”

The Justice Center houses the courtroom, judge, prosecuting attorney, juvenile offices and circuit clerk’s offices.

Construction began on the annex in January of 2022 and by January 2023, though not 100% complete, court proceedings were being held in the new courtroom.

The building had a price tag of roughly $2.5 million, but it was funded without a tax increase.

Madison County Commissioner Larry Kemp said, it was important to the commission to build without asking for more tax money. The project was funded partially by ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds and then by a lease purchase with one of the local banks.

“It had come to the point where we really needed a new building,” Kemp said. “Times have changed. Codes have changed, and we just outgrew the old building.”

Herman said, having everyone under one roof really makes it easier to manage the caseloads. She said, if there is a question, they can now walk down the hall instead of trying to catch them via phone or email.

Prior to the building of the Justice Center, the circuit clerk offices, juvenile offices, and prosecuting attorney were all located in different buildings around town.

While the structure does have a full basement for storage and future growth, all of the court services are now located on one level. No steps are required.

Kemp said, the Justice Center was a long time coming and something the community needed.

The age of the building made for issues such as the court facility not being ADA compliant. Those who were unable to climb steps had no way of getting up and into the courtroom.

“A lot of people don’t understand the troubles that people would have when it comes to the steps,” Herman said. “How do you tell a grandmother, who can’t make it up the steps, that she can’t see the adoption of her grandchild. How do you tell somebody that?”

Now the courtroom is large enough for the whole family to attend those happy moments but also room to take on the more difficult cases.

Madison County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tessa Rehkop welcomed everyone to the beautiful courtroom.

“It is a pleasure to welcome you all to this celebration of our new Justice Center,” Rehkop said. “We are so glad you could join us and we hope this building reminds everyone that Madison County is working hard to be a great place to live, work and play.”

Following the ribbon cutting, guests were invited to tour the building during an open house.

During the tour of the facility Herman explained how safety is a top priority. Some of the facility features include codes on doors needed to access non-public areas and a secure holding cell for inmates. Prisoners, who used to enter through public areas at the historic courthouse, now have a back entrance which takes them straight to the holding cell.

The vast basement area, which remains partially unfinished, has plenty of room to store county records. This area is also being used for Madison County Emergency Management, which the recent tornado showed the need for having a physical location.

The Madison County Justice Center stands ready to serve the community and uphold the principles of justice for years to come.

“This project has been a long time in the making,” Kemp said. “I am glad I was able to be a part of seeing these plans come to life.”