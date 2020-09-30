Ready for this moment

“He shall have Power, by and with the Advice and Consent of the Senate, to make Treaties, provided two thirds of the Senators present concur; and he shall nominate, and by and with the Advice and Consent of the Senate, shall appoint Ambassadors, other public Ministers and Consuls, Judges of the supreme Court, and all other Officers of the United States…”. Article II, Section 2 of our Constitution is clear – it is the job of the President of the United States to nominate an individual to fill any current or announced vacancy on the Supreme Court. Equally, it is the job of your United States Senate to provide their advice and potential consent on the nominee. The Senate has the right, like it did in 2016, to reject the then nominee of President Obama, just as it has the right now, should it choose, to confirm the nominee of President Trump.

At my time of writing this, President Trump has yet to formally name who he will nominate to the Supreme Court to fill the vacancy caused by the death of Justice Ginsburg, but at the time you will be reading this, that name will be known in every household across America. What I do know about who the President will put forth is that they will be a name which has already been shared over two weeks ago on the President’s short list of folks he would consider for our nation’s highest court. A list comprised of qualified constitutionalists who believe in reading laws as they are written and not legislating from the bench. While the left becomes unhinged as they scream about the President holding off nominating anyone, they fail to call on their own Presidential candidate to release a similar list of names he would consider filling any vacancy on the Supreme Court with. The truth is, Joe Biden can’t name anyone because there is no one progressive enough to satisfy the far left who has taken control of the Democrat Party.