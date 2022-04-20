Ready to bloom

The Community Beautification Committee met for its first monthly meeting of 2022, April 12.

The group was happy to see several new faces in attendance and looks forward to seeing the group blossom.

Topics discussed include the mural currently being painted on the side of Fredericktown City Hall, Team Up to Clean Up planned for April 23, the roundabout project, the billboards on Hwy. 67, Yard of the Month, and more.

The mural is well underway as artist Talisha Cowin, of Ellington, began work on it a few weeks ago. The image will feature several large pink azalea flowers and will say "Welcome to Fredericktown, established 1818." The paint and supplies for the project were donated by Gifford Lumber Company and the City of Fredericktown have been very accommodating.

Planning for Team Up to Clean Up is well underway and will take place April 23 with volunteers meeting at 8 a.m. at Azalea Park. The project is coordinated along with the Madison County Chamber of Commerce and will make Fredericktown look its best before the upcoming Azalea Festival. Projects will include, mulching, painting, planting and general clean up.

The Roundabout project is in the planning phase. The plan is to create a giant azalea flower out of different colored rock at the roundabout located near McDonald's. The design will allow for easy maintenance but still provide something pretty while coming into town. The design has been approved by MoDOT and we are working with them to obtain the proper permits.

The two billboards on Hwy. 67 north and south have seen better days as they are currently in poor condition. Bids were obtained from Farmington Signs to replace the vinyl wrapping with a new design, which the committee is currently working on.

The committee also took nominations for new officers, which will be voted on at the next meeting.

Yard of the Month will start again in May and include a county category this year. Winners will once again be chosen by Facebook vote.

It was unanimously voted to move all future meetings to the third Tuesday of every month.

The next meeting of the Community Beautification Committee will be at 12 p.m., May 17 at Madison County Farm Supply.

