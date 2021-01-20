Reckless impeachment

Think about this: every House Democrat voted to impeach a president who has seven days left in his term, and the United States Senate has made clear, it won’t be voted on before he leaves office. At every turn throughout his four years in office, House Democrats have repeatedly tried to punish President Trump for actions that they do not hold themselves accountable for. Can you name a single politician who has been reprimanded for encouraging or failing to condemn the violent riots that occurred over the summer? The double standard is glaring.

They chose to put politics over people, when it should always be the other way around.

Impeachment is supposed to be a tool of last resort, but instead it has been turned into a political weapon the last two years. In fact, the framers even debated about whether or not to include it in the U.S. Constitution for this very reason.

With the clock ticking down on the final days of the Trump Administration, Nancy Pelosi, blinded by her hatred of a President she never accepted, was determined to blame President Trump for the terrible actions of some violent individuals.

This is wrong.