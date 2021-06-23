Recognizing MU Extension Office Support Staff, Michala Boyd

When a person visits a University of Missouri Extension office, the first person they usually encounter is the office assistant, otherwise known as the heart of the office.
Michala Boyd is the office assistant and manager of the Madison County University of Missouri Extension office. While taking messages, maintaining records and carrying out the day-to-day office tasks are important parts of her duties, she does so much more.
When visitors first walk in the door, Michala greets them with an infectious smile whether they are a first-time guest or a regular “friend of extension.” That sets the atmosphere for everyone else in the office as they work to serve the county and public’s needs.
Michala has developed a vast network of helpful specialists and partners within and beyond Madison County. She knows how to build and use these county, regional and state connections to best serve the people of Madison County, treating each person with respect and helping them find answers.
Employed by the Madison County Extension Council, Michala supports the work of local extension faculty and staff, helping with educational programs for the public.
“Michala is the secret ingredient of extension’s success, the glue that holds us all together," Madison County Engagement Specialist Brad Coleman said. "She helps organize all our projects, activities and events scheduled in the county. She maintains our Facebook pages, engages the public on events they want or need and takes care of many of the marketing programs. Her enthusiasm for managing the office is most appreciated.”
“I have enjoyed watching Michala transform into a dedicated, resourceful, experienced Extension office assistant," Madison County Extension Council Treasurer Brenda Brewington said. "She is the face and recognizable voice of Extension in Madison County. She is usually the first contact for most customers and she carries it off with ease.
"Not only has she kept our office running smoothly through many changes and a pandemic, she has received her Master’s of Science in General Agriculture. I can say without a doubt that it has been a pleasure and honor to get to know her. I look forward to seeing more accomplishments in the future.”
Michala Boyd has worked for the Madison County Extension Council for the past 2.5 years. Previously, she was recognized by the University of Missouri Extension as the Office Assistant Rookie of the Year.
The Madison County Extension Council and office staff want to thank Michala Boyd for making each day positive, for all the work done to help us educate the county, for keeping the council organized and for all the support in the past and hopefully well into the future. We could not do this work without her support.