Recognizing MU Extension Office Support Staff, Michala Boyd

When a person visits a University of Missouri Extension office, the first person they usually encounter is the office assistant, otherwise known as the heart of the office.

Michala Boyd is the office assistant and manager of the Madison County University of Missouri Extension office. While taking messages, maintaining records and carrying out the day-to-day office tasks are important parts of her duties, she does so much more.

When visitors first walk in the door, Michala greets them with an infectious smile whether they are a first-time guest or a regular “friend of extension.” That sets the atmosphere for everyone else in the office as they work to serve the county and public’s needs.

Michala has developed a vast network of helpful specialists and partners within and beyond Madison County. She knows how to build and use these county, regional and state connections to best serve the people of Madison County, treating each person with respect and helping them find answers.

Employed by the Madison County Extension Council, Michala supports the work of local extension faculty and staff, helping with educational programs for the public.