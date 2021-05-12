Red Cross responds to increasing number of home fires

“With the help of our fire department partners, the Missouri and Arkansas Red Cross Region has installed more smoke alarms in homes and educated more individuals on fire safety than any other Red Cross region in the nation, all as part of our 2021 Sound the Alarm campaign,” Harmon said. “Since April 1, we have made nearly 800 homes safer with smoke alarm installations and provided fire safety education to more than 2,100 people.”

This annual Sound the Alarm initiative is a key part of the Red Cross Home Fire Campaign, which has saved at least 864 lives since launching in 2014, 29 of those lives saved were in the state of Missouri. To learn more and to pledge to prepare your family against home fires, visit SoundTheAlarm.org.

This work is made possible thanks to generous financial donations from national partners: Delta Air Lines and Lowe’s.

TWO MINUTES TO ESCAPE Most of us don’t realize we have as little as two minutes to escape a burning home before it’s too late, according to a 2020 Red Cross survey. Follow these steps to help protect your family:

• Create an escape plan with at least two ways to exit every room in your home.

• Practice your plan until everyone in your household can get out in less than two minutes.