Red Cross urges Americans to give blood

The American Red Cross is urging all who are healthy to make this a summer full of life for patients by scheduling an appointment to give blood or platelets.

As the nation transitions to a new, hopeful phase of this devastating pandemic and people begin to return to some of their favorite activities, the Red Cross is concerned about the impact this could have on blood donor turnout and the blood supply this summer. The need for lifesaving blood transfusions never takes a break. It’s critical to have blood ready to go when every second counts.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities May 16-June 12 include two in Fredericktown. They are 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., May 20, at St. Michael the Archangel Parish, 400 W. Main St. and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., June 10, at the Knights of Columbus, 137 S. Main St.

Individuals of all blood types are urged to schedule an appointment now to give blood, and in most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility. Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.