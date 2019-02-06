Try 1 month for 99¢
FCCLA

These students from Fredericktown High School competed in Region 6 STAR events: Paxton Clark, Lucy Pham, Mayce Seabaugh, Dalton Mueller, Mattie Pickert, Kristen Mungle, Anja Francis and Hayleigh Locke

 Provided by Cindy Mungle

Fredericktown Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America participated in Region 6 STAR Events held at Southeast Missouri University Jan. 28, hosted by Southeast Missouri University.

The FCCLA is a dynamic and effective national student organization that helps young men and women become leaders and address important personal, family, work, and social issues through Family Consumer Sciences education. STAR (Students Taking Action with Recognition) Events is an FCCLA program of competitive events designed to recognize individuals and chapters for their proficiency and achievement in chapter and individual projects, leadership skills and occupational preparation.

Each year regional contests are held in various subject areas whereby the Top 2 Gold Medal Winners advance to State competition and possibly on to National competition. The following students from Fredericktown High School competed in the corresponding events: Paxton Clark and Lucy Pham, Chapter Service Project Jr. Portfolio; Mayce Seabaugh, Job Interview Sr.; Dalton Mueller and Mattie Pickert, National Programs In Action Sr.; Kristen Mungle, Anja Francis and Hayleigh Locke, Chapter in Review Portfolio Sr.

Paxton Clark, Lucy Pham, Mayce Seabaugh, Dalton Mueller and Mattie Pickert will be attending the State FCCLA Leadership Conference held at Tan-Tar-A on March 17-19, where they will be competing on State STAR Events Competition.

