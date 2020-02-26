Registration open for the extension 'Taking Care of You' program

Community members may now enroll in Taking Care of You, a University of Missouri Extension program that offers practical strategies for dealing with stress and life challenges.

Developed by an interdisciplinary MU Extension team, the research-based program focuses on positive psychology and mindfulness in sessions held over four weeks starting March 10. Participants learn concepts and practical strategies they can incorporate into their everyday lives through small group discussion, self-reflection and group activities. The program teaches ways to:

• Take better care of body, mind and spirit health

• Become more aware of the mind-body connection, and how to use this awareness for better health

• Respond rather than react to life’s stressors

• Discover opportunities in life’s challenges

• Develop habits that can lead to better health

• Find ways to bring more joy into life

• Simplify life

• Live more in the moment

Taking Care of You will be held at the Madison County Nutrition Center starting March 10 at 5:30 p.m. There is a $40 registration fee for the class. Registration is available online at https://extension2.missouri.edu/events/taking-care-of-you-fredericktown or by calling the Madison County Extension office at 573-783-3303.

