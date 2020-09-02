Related law changes effective Aug. 28

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Many of Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s legislative priorities were passed late in this year’s condensed legislative session, solidifying remote notary law and granting the secretary of state subpoena power during investigations of election complaints. These laws went into effect Aug. 28, 2020.

Notary modernization passed as an attachment to HB 1655. It encourages the use of modern technology for the convenience and safety of Notaries Public and those who need notary services. It provides three options for notarization – in-person notary on paper, in-person electronic notary and remote electronic notary. The original sponsors of notary legislation were Sen. Bill White (SB 593) and Rep. David Gregory (HB 1874).

“I’m pleased with the progress we made during the final days of the session,” Ashcroft said. “Remote notary provides a safe and effective option to have documents notarized. A wide variety of associations came together to support this bill, and I appreciate the legislature’s work to pass this priority.”