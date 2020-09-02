Related law changes effective Aug. 28

Many of Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s legislative priorities were passed late in this year’s condensed legislative session, solidifying remote notary law and granting the secretary of state subpoena power during investigations of election complaints. These laws went into effect Aug. 28, 2020.
Notary modernization passed as an attachment to HB 1655. It encourages the use of modern technology for the convenience and safety of Notaries Public and those who need notary services. It provides three options for notarization – in-person notary on paper, in-person electronic notary and remote electronic notary. The original sponsors of notary legislation were Sen. Bill White (SB 593) and Rep. David Gregory (HB 1874).
“I’m pleased with the progress we made during the final days of the session,” Ashcroft said. “Remote notary provides a safe and effective option to have documents notarized. A wide variety of associations came together to support this bill, and I appreciate the legislature’s work to pass this priority.”
Ashcroft also promoted changes to election law, and two provisions were approved by the House and Senate as amended to HB 631. The changes ensure the secretary is not obligated to accept filing fees on behalf of a political party, and requires candidates to pay filing fees directly to their party. It also grants subpoena power to the secretary of state – for documents only – to investigate election complaints. Prior to this amendment, the secretary of state could only request documents and had no recourse if documents were not provided. The original sponsors of election legislation were Sen. Wayne Wallingford (SB 818) and Rep. John Simmons (HB 1600).
HB 1655, sponsored by Rep. Hannah Kelly, included certain provisions related to the State Archives. The amendments to state law will modernize the process of making the General Assembly original rolls available for public viewing and removes an outdated requirement to print 45,000 copies of the Missouri Constitution as it is available electronically and online, and reduces the length of time death records are made public from 50 to 25 years. The original Senate bill was sponsored by Sen. Jeanie Riddle (SB 639).
The legislature also extended the sunset for the office’s Technology Trust Fund to 2026. This fund provides critical funding of technology for multiple divisions, including the Elections Division, and allows the secretary of state’s office to keep up with advances in technology without using general revenue.
