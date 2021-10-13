Relay for Life, making a difference

Some of the other fundraising events planned include; the CUREageous Kids team is selling candy bars for $1 each right now; on Oct. 31st from 8 a.m. to noon, the CUREageous Kids will be collecting change at the three-way stop at Highway 72 East and Highway OO; on Nov. 1 through 7 there will be an online silent auction, which the teams are still accepting donations for; on Nov. 7th there will be a spaghetti lunch (take home only) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Follis & Sons Banquet Hall and at this time the online auction items will be available for viewing.

If you are interested in getting involved with Madison and Iron County Relay for Life, anyone can put a team together for the 2022 season.

"You can have as few as one team member up to as many as you can get to join your team," Sarakas said. "All you need to do is have a fundraiser or two and start having fun."

Sarakas said the community has definitely made a difference with its fundraising efforts.

"Every time we come up with some new fundraising idea, the community embraces our ideas and makes it a success," Sarakas said. "We could not do this without the support of our community every year."

For Sarakas, being a part of Relay for Life is a way to show her support to her mother.