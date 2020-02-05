The annual Madison and Iron Counties Relay For Life organizational kick-off meeting was January 14 at Black River Electric. We celebrated with food and refreshments.
The kick-off meeting was open to past team members, members of existing Relay teams, people who might want to find out how to form or join a team, or anyone in the community who wants to find out more about the leadership roles and activities for Relay For Life.
Guest speaker, Tim Freeman, kicked off the meeting. Tim is the Missouri Grassroots Director at American Cancer Society. After Tim spoke we discussed this year’s theme which is “A Magical Season of Hope” and proposed an idea for our 2021 theme. The 2020 theme will be based around Disney movies and characters.
This is the 23rd year for Relay For Life in Madison & Iron Counties. Relay For Life is one of the strongest tools in the battle against cancer. The kick-off meeting offers information about the American Cancer Society’s mission for saving lives faster by helping people stay well, helping people get well and finding cures and fighting back. Relay For Life is made up entirely of volunteers working as teams or individuals. Relay For Life holds a variety of fundraising activities throughout the year.
Have you ever wanted your Relay idea to be heard? Do you have a suggestion for change? WE WANT TO HEAR FROM YOU! This is your opportunity to speak out! Our next meeting will be held at 6 p.m., Feb. 11, at Black River Electric.
The meeting gives you a chance to meet the Leadership team, as well as providing an opportunity for new teams and individuals to obtain information about Relay For Life, team membership and fundraising ideas. Friends, neighbors, cancer survivors, caregivers, anyone interested in joining the committee, establishing or joining a team are encouraged to attend.
For more information, contact your 2020 Relay For Life of Madison & Iron Counties Event Lead, April Sarakas at april.sarakas@hotmail.com or call 573-747-6690.
