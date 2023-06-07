The Madison County Relay For Life will hold its fundraising event from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday at Kelly A. Burlison Middle School.

Event lead April Sarakas said, this year's theme is, "Every Step Brings Hope."

The event has a few changes this year, most noticeably is it will end at 7 p.m., rather than the usual 10 p.m.

There is also a toddler contest this year. Entries are due today (June 7), and youth must have turned 1 year old after May 1 and cannot be 4 years old on June 10. The toddler who raises the most money will be named the 2023 Madison County Relay for Life Toddler at the end of the event.

Other activities, all free to anyone, include a LEGO Fire Walk at 3 p.m., Land Mine Game at 4 p.m., and HOPE Foot Paintings at 5 p.m. There will be other games every 45 minutes in the gymnasium and a Mini Fruit Scavenger Hunt running throughout the event.

The Luminaria Ceremony will be moved indoors this year and the time will be moved up to 6 p.m. Lanterns will be used this year.

Kids usually have the option of enjoying the Flashlight Toy Hunt during the Luminaria Ceremony but this year they will have the option of participating in a Human Piñata Game. This event will feature some older youth with toys attached to their shirts. The object of the game will be to catch the runner and snag a toy off the shirt. Those planning to participate are asked to bring their own bag.

Also new this year, the Silent Auction is being held entirely online with bids being placed through the "Relay for Life of Madison County" Facebook page. Bids can still be placed at the Relay for Life event with bids being placed as a secret bid or pasted on the Facebook page by a team member. The Facebook Silent Auction event is titled, "2023 Silent Auction for Relay for Life of Madison County." Currently more than 100 items are up for bid.

Just as year's past the Survivor Lap will kick off the event at 2 p.m.

Luminaries will be sold throughout the day. The luminaria ceremony will feature the reading of names at 6 p.m.

Sarakas said, on behalf of the American Cancer Society volunteers, she would like to thank everyone who helped or contributed to the event in any way.

"I would like to remind everyone that all games and activities are free," Sarakas said. "There is no fee to attend this event. It is a free, family fun event, and I would like to invite everyone to attend."

For more information about the Relay, contact April Sarakas at 573-747-6690 or find the "Relay for Life of Madison County" Facebook page.