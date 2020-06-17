Relay pulls together for another successful year

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It may not have gone the way they envisioned it a year ago but the Madison and Iron County Relay for Life had another successful event, this time virtually.

"This year was a lot different than any of us had planned," Event Chair April Sarakas said. "My teams and event leadership team had so much planned to go along with the 'A Magical Season of Hope,' Disney Theme. We are so sad that we did not get to see it all full circle, but we are excited about the 2021 Sports Theme as well."

Sarakas said, just on her own she spent 35 to 40 hours this past week preparing for the Virtual Relay.

"Kyle Brewington did all the editing for me and he put in a lot of hours this past week as well," Sarakas said. "I appreciate all of his work more than he will ever know."

Sarakas said, considering all of these last minute changes she feels the event went very well.

"It was a learning experience and I am blessed to have been a part of it," Sarakas said. "I just hope that we can have our face to face Relay in 2021."

Sarakas said she missed seeing all the people face to face the most.