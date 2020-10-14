Relay reaches 2020 fundraising goal

Despite a year full of curve balls Madison and Iron County Relay for Life has met its 2020 goal to raise $34,500.
"We were over the moon when we realized that we actually reached our goal," April Sarakas said. "This year challenged our fundraising ideas to the limit."
Sarakas said in March, when COVID-19 hit, she never thought they would even come close to reaching their goal.
"We had to come up with new ideas and keep social distancing in mind," Sarakas said. "Most Relay's had to cancel their event or do a virtual event, so we opted to do a virtual event."
Sarakas said the virtual event went well, but the day is usually full of on-site fundraisers which help them reach their goal. Those were not possible this year.
"We decided to keep moving forward, just as our survivors do each and every day as they fight cancer," Sarakas said. "We took each day as a new challenge. I feel like this year has shown our teams just how much they can do, even during very difficult times."
Sarakas said their survivors are who they fight for and this year's circumstances just encouraged them to fight even harder in the future.
This year's Individual Spirit Award was given to Janet Wagganer. The award is given out each year to a Relay member who is nominated and then chosen by the Event Leadership Team.
"Janet Wagganer has been involved with our Relay since it first began in 1998, so she is very deserving of this award," Sarakas said. "She is a driving force for our Relay."
The Committed To End Cancer team won both the Team Spirit Award and the Golden Pillow Case Award.
The Golden Pillow Case Award is given to the team that has the most team members present at an unknown time during Relay.
Sarakas said this year was a little different since there was not an in person Relay. She said the Golden Pillow Case was based on the team with the most team members watching the live Facebook Relay.
"Committed To End Cancer jumped in as soon as COVID-19 put a halt on their normal fundraisers," Sarakas said. "They were forced to cancel several of their annual fundraisers. They knew their team was going to have to wow our small community with a new fundraiser."
Sarakas said the team was behind the very successful Flocking Flamingos.
"They also sold American Cancer Society face masks, as well as other style face masks," Sarakas said. "This team is always willing to help with anything our Relay needs done, and they never back down from a challenge. They are a wonderful addition to our Relay."
Sarakas said Committed To End Cancer raised a total of $13,841 for Madison and Iron County Relay for Life.
According to American Cancer Society, no donation is too small and every dollar counts. Donations help fund groundbreaking cancer research, patient care programs and help the American Cancer Society save lives.
As of Oct. 12, the fundraising total for Madison and Iron County Relay for Life has surpassed the goal and sits at $35,104.12 with 80 fundraising days left.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
