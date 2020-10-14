Relay reaches 2020 fundraising goal

Despite a year full of curve balls Madison and Iron County Relay for Life has met its 2020 goal to raise $34,500.

"We were over the moon when we realized that we actually reached our goal," April Sarakas said. "This year challenged our fundraising ideas to the limit."

Sarakas said in March, when COVID-19 hit, she never thought they would even come close to reaching their goal.

"We had to come up with new ideas and keep social distancing in mind," Sarakas said. "Most Relay's had to cancel their event or do a virtual event, so we opted to do a virtual event."

Sarakas said the virtual event went well, but the day is usually full of on-site fundraisers which help them reach their goal. Those were not possible this year.

"We decided to keep moving forward, just as our survivors do each and every day as they fight cancer," Sarakas said. "We took each day as a new challenge. I feel like this year has shown our teams just how much they can do, even during very difficult times."

Sarakas said their survivors are who they fight for and this year's circumstances just encouraged them to fight even harder in the future.