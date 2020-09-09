 Skip to main content
Relay Survivor Lunch canceled
2019 Survivor Luncheon

The Kelly A. Burlison Cafetorium was filled with cancer survivors during the 2019 Survivors Luncheon. The 2020 event has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

 File Photo

The Madison and Iron County Relay for Life Survivor Lunch scheduled for Sept. 12 has been canceled. 

"This was a very tough decision for us to make because we love seeing all of our survivors each year," Madison and Iron County Relay for Life Event Chair April Sarakas said. "We considered the steady rise in COVID-19 cases in Madison and Iron Counties and we took into consideration that a lot of survivors are still fighting cancer, so their immune systems are already compromised, which ultimately made the decision an easy one for us."

Sarakas said they definitely did not want to put any of the survivors at risk of contracting COVID-19 so they chose to cancel the luncheon this year.

"I would like to let all the survivors know that we have missed seeing them very much this year, at Relay for Life as well as at the luncheon," Sarakas said. "However, we are still here to support them all. If any survivor needs anything from American Cancer Society or has any questions feel free to reach out to me at 573-747-6690."

Sarakas said everyone at Madison and Iron County Relay for Life cannot wait to see everyone at the 2021 Relay. She said seeing all the smiles on the survivors faces was always her favorite part of the luncheon.

"They are happy to see each other," Sarakas said. "They are excited to watch the children serve them their lunch. They love to look at the decorations on the tables. They are just overwhelmed seeing how many survivors are there and they have something in common to talk about and share stories with each other."

Sarakas said, even though these in person events have been canceled due to COVID-19, relay will not let COVID-19 prevail.

"We want everyone to know that we are still fighting for a cure for cancer," Sarakas said. "We will not let COVID-19 win. We are currently pushing hard during these last few months of 2020 to reach our goal."

Sarakas said they are currently less that $2,000 away from the 2020 goal of $34,500 and are extremely proud to be so close.

"We will get there," Sarakas said.

If you would like to help Madison and Iron County Relay for Life reach its goal, team members will be standing at the Y intersection at Highway OO and Highway 72 East by Hardees from 8 a.m. to noon, Sept. 12 and April Sarakas is selling face masks in adult and kid sizes for $5. For more information visit the Madison and Iron County Relay for Life Facebook page or contact Sarakas at 573-747-6690

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

