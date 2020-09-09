Relay Survivor Lunch canceled

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Madison and Iron County Relay for Life Survivor Lunch scheduled for Sept. 12 has been canceled.

"This was a very tough decision for us to make because we love seeing all of our survivors each year," Madison and Iron County Relay for Life Event Chair April Sarakas said. "We considered the steady rise in COVID-19 cases in Madison and Iron Counties and we took into consideration that a lot of survivors are still fighting cancer, so their immune systems are already compromised, which ultimately made the decision an easy one for us."

Sarakas said they definitely did not want to put any of the survivors at risk of contracting COVID-19 so they chose to cancel the luncheon this year.

"I would like to let all the survivors know that we have missed seeing them very much this year, at Relay for Life as well as at the luncheon," Sarakas said. "However, we are still here to support them all. If any survivor needs anything from American Cancer Society or has any questions feel free to reach out to me at 573-747-6690."

Sarakas said everyone at Madison and Iron County Relay for Life cannot wait to see everyone at the 2021 Relay. She said seeing all the smiles on the survivors faces was always her favorite part of the luncheon.