The Madison and Iron County Relay For Life will hold its fundraising event this Saturday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Kelly A. Burlison Middle School in Fredericktown.

Event lead April Sarakas said this year's theme is, "Relay, there is no off season." She said she is excited to see how the teams to decorate their booths with the sports theme to go with the "there is no off season" theme.

This year's event will be the first Madison and Iron County Relay for Life since COVID-19 to hold its full schedule at its normal date in June.

"It feels great to be back to normal, but we are very nervous about attendance," Sarakas said. "We are hoping that people have not forgotten what Relay for Life is all about, and they come out this year and join us."

Sarakas said, they have a full schedule of activities planned starting at 2 p.m. and ending at 10 p.m. All of the activities and games will be free to anyone. She said, the day is a lot of fun for everyone.

"I am most excited to just have a normal Relay for Life again," Sarakas said. "We have had several crazy years with COVID changing up Relay in all ways imaginable. I am just excited to see everyone come together again and celebrate our survivors, remember our loved ones and fight back against this horrible disease."

Sarakas said, her favorite part is definitely the Survivor Lap, which is part of the opening ceremony at 2 p.m.

"This (Survivor Lap) kicks off our event, but it is so special to see everyone supporting each other during this lap," Sarakas said. "All survivors from one day to 30 plus years come together to walk this lap together and show each other support."

Sarakas said, there are currently a number of reservations for the survivor luncheon and it is looking promising for a wonderful turnout.

"Our team participation is down this year compared to where it was prior to COVID, but I think it will jump back up once we get to have a full event again," Sarakas said. "This year's goal is $34,500 and as of right now we are at $14,501.61. We still have a ways to go, but we are still going strong."

Sarakas said, the groups largest fundraiser of this year has been the St. Louis Cardinal ticket sales for the game on Sept. 18. Tickets include a free hot dog and soda as well as some awesome pre-game activities.

"I can not even begin to express my pride in our teams over the past several years," Sarakas said. "We have definitely had our share of challenges, but we have still managed to meet our goal each year."

Sarakas said, this year's event is going to be super special to a lot of people.

"We have not been able to have an in-person event in two years, so everyone is excited to see each other," Sarakas said. "We have lost some very special survivors during this pandemic, and they will be truly missed."

Sarakas said, the group has also gained new survivors who will be able to participate in the survivor lap for the very first time, which is a very heartwarming moment.

Luminaries will be sold throughout the day with sales ending at 8 p.m. The luminaria ceremony will feature the reading of names by Katy McCutcheon, Keith DeSpain, David Lewis and Bob Mooney.

Sarakas said, on behalf of the American Cancer Society volunteers, she would like to thank everyone who helped or contributed to the event in any way.

"We have a strong leadership team that consists of around twenty people," Sarakas said. "We meet monthly starting in January to plan all of the event. On top of that, we have thirteen teams signed up for this year's event and so far around thirty-five people have turned in money for our event this year."

Teams will begin selling food at 2 p.m., the silent auction will open at 3 p.m. and end at 7 p.m., Trinity Clowns of Missouri will arrive at 3 p.m., Canvas For a Cause will be at 4 p.m. in the cafetorium and there will be games and activities throughout the afternoon and evening.

There will be a Flashlight Toy Hunt for children to participate in during the Luminaria Ceremony and children wishing to participate should bring their own bag and flashlight.

"I would like to remind everyone that all games and activities are free," Sarakas said. "There is no fee to attend this event. It is a free family fun event, and I would like to invite everyone to attend."

For more information about the Relay, contact April Sarakas at 573-747-6690 or find the Madison and Iron County Relay for Life Facebook page.

