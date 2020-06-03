Relaying from a social distance

"The coronavirus has definitely brought out the creativity in all of our teams," Sarakas said. "We have had to think way outside the box of our normal fundraisers, and I think we are all doing a great job with still fighting to help find a cure for cancer."

Sarakas said they are doing drive through farmer's markets, online yard sales, Flocking Flamingos, quilt raffles, Poker Run and they are working on other ideas every day. She said they even raffled off a COVID-19 Survivor Basket.

"At first our teams were at a loss as to what they could do, but then we all remembered the reason why we relay and we found our passion again," Sarakas said. "The reason did not change just because the coronavirus struck our community."

Sarakas said the American Cancer Society's mission is to save lives, celebrate lives and lead the fight for a world without cancer, and this is exactly why they all relay each and every day.

"Our community has rallied behind us like never before," Sarakas said. "We have had to make many changes to the format of relay and I have heard nothing but positive feedback from our community. We truly appreciate all the support and understanding that we have received during this ever changing time."

Sarakas said she does want to clarify that Relay for Life will not be taking place, in person, at all in 2020 and does not want to confuse anyone. The Survivor Lunch has been rescheduled for Sept. 12, 2020, but it will only be the lunch with no other events on that day.

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.