Relaying from a social distance

Madison and Iron County Relay for Life may not be holding an "in person" event this year, but it will offer plenty of ways to get involved.
Starting June 6 and ending June 13, Relay will have events going on with the main event taking place at 4 p.m., June 13 on the Madison and Iron County Relay for Life Facebook Page.
"The live feed will be streaming from Black River Electric," Madison and Iron County Relay for Life Event Chair April Sarakas said. "However, people just need to watch from their computer or phone on our Facebook page."
Events to look out for include Relay Idol, Silent Auction, Disney Costume Contest, Disney Trivia and more.
To participate in Relay Idol, contestants need to submit a 2-3 minute video of themselves singing. Videos should be submitted to April Sarakas at 573-747-6690 by June 5. A bracket will be created and winners will be chosen by the most "likes" on the Facebook page each day.
Auction items will be posted as well, with bids under each photo. Bids must increase by at least $1 each. Winners of each item will be contacted by the team who is selling that particular item.
The theme of this year's Relay for Life is Disney. With that comes the next two themed events.
The Disney Costume Contest gives the young and young at heart an opportunity to dress up as their favorite Disney character. Photos will need to be texted to Sarakas at 573-747-6690 by June 6. The winner will be decided by most "likes" on the Madison and Iron County Facebook page.
Disney Trivia will be held via Zoom at 7 p.m., June 11. Those wishing to participate must RSVP and pay the $20 donation per team 24 hours before the event. A Zoom link will be sent out and participants will need a marker and paper or a dry erase board. Teams will have 60 seconds to write down each answer and will be told when to display them. No handheld devices will be allowed to look up answers.
Luminaria bags are being sold and a video is being made to include every bag with background music.
"We will also read the names, just like every relay," Sarakas said. "Bags can be purchased for display on front porches or in your home at any time before the event."
During the live Facebook, June 13, you can participate by posting a picture of your luminaria bag from home. To purchase a luminaria bag for $5, contact Sarakas at 573-747-6690.
"We are excited to reach a much larger crowd than normal," Sarakas said. "We always have individuals that are out of town on our Relay for Life date, so this year, even if they are out of town, they can still tune in and see what we are doing."
Sarakas said they understand not everyone may be available at exactly 4 p.m. to watch but that is the great thing about Facebook live. She said anyone can watch the live video at anytime that is convenient for them.
"The coronavirus has definitely brought out the creativity in all of our teams," Sarakas said. "We have had to think way outside the box of our normal fundraisers, and I think we are all doing a great job with still fighting to help find a cure for cancer."
Sarakas said they are doing drive through farmer's markets, online yard sales, Flocking Flamingos, quilt raffles, Poker Run and they are working on other ideas every day. She said they even raffled off a COVID-19 Survivor Basket.
"At first our teams were at a loss as to what they could do, but then we all remembered the reason why we relay and we found our passion again," Sarakas said. "The reason did not change just because the coronavirus struck our community."
Sarakas said the American Cancer Society's mission is to save lives, celebrate lives and lead the fight for a world without cancer, and this is exactly why they all relay each and every day.
"Our community has rallied behind us like never before," Sarakas said. "We have had to make many changes to the format of relay and I have heard nothing but positive feedback from our community. We truly appreciate all the support and understanding that we have received during this ever changing time."
Sarakas said she does want to clarify that Relay for Life will not be taking place, in person, at all in 2020 and does not want to confuse anyone. The Survivor Lunch has been rescheduled for Sept. 12, 2020, but it will only be the lunch with no other events on that day.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
