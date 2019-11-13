Fredericktown High School recognized Madison County veterans Friday.
The JROTC Blackcat Battalion hosted the annual veterans breakfast, followed by the student council Veterans Day assembly in the gymnasium.
The breakfast began as JROTC Cdt LTC Caleb Cooper welcomed the veterans and spouses. Next came the Pledge of Allegiance by Cdt CSM Hedgcoth and the blessing by Cdt CPL Daniel Gerler. Then came the meal followed by a toast for each of the five branches of service.
LTC John Francis spoke about MAJ Michel R. Stearley who died Oct. 1, 2019, at the age of 65.
"I think there is one person that has passed that we need to give some dedication too," Francis said. "Kathy Stearley recently had her husband, Michel Stearley who started the program, pass away and we would like to express our condolences. But more importantly for the service you (Kathy) have done with Michel and are continuing to do in the community we would like to give you a moment of thanks."
Francis said, after MAJ Stearley passed, many past and current students came back to the school and talked about what Stearley had provided and the standard he held.
"Michel is one that would come around to me and go 'hey where do you need help, what can I do,'" Francis said. "He was an amazing person and a sore loss for the community."
Francis then asked the room to have a moment of silence for the passing of MAJ Stearley, as well as Francis' father who also passed this year and all the fallen brothers and sisters who died from this community.
"When MAJ Stearley passed, with all the things that he has done with this school, he had over 16 years of service, I heard he retired three times, he loved the program so much he kept coming back," Francis said. "With everything that he did, this program wouldn’t be what it is for me to be able to take these students where they were to where they can be without MAJ Stearley."
Francis said to honor Stearley the JROTC plans to place a 30-inch concrete soldier next to the flag pole outside the building always saluting the flag.
"We thought that was the perfect thing that we could do to memorialize the dedication not only of MAJ Stearley but of every single veteran that has worked, lived and served our country and our county, our city here throughout time," Francis said. "In about two to three weeks, you will see that out by our flag pole."
The veterans walked to the gym through hallways lined with applauding FHS students.
During the assembly, Student Body President Lidia Myers welcomed everyone. The JROTC Color Guard presented the colors. The National Anthem and Pledge of Allegiance followed. The FHS Choir performed the five service songs and "Song of the Unsung Hero."
Caleb Cooper gave a description of the M.I.A./P.O.W. Table and Battlefield Cross. Then, Malia Smith touched every one in the room with her presentation of the M.I.A./P.O.W./K.I.A. Memorial Wreath.
The FHS Band played "Taps," "American Flourish" and "Salvation is Created."
Lidia Myers then took the podium to talk about her future and how she has chosen to enlist in the United States Air Force.
"It has been one of the easiest and toughest choices I have ever made," Myers said. " Easy to make the choice, easy to know this is what I want to do, but tough thinking about the time I will spend away from my family. But more than anything, I know that serving my country is what I want to do."
Myers said she wanted to thank all the veterans who proudly made the same decision before her, for being so brave, for fighting for our country and for giving her the freedom to be here today.
Student Council and JROTC members distributed gifts to the veterans in attendance and the assembly came to a close.
