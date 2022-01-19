As we look at our country today, it seems as though things are constantly changing and in some type of turmoil.

Change is nothing new, as life itself is always changing. The turmoil part is another issue though.

Families develop over time to new realities, as children grow up, move away, and a new lifestyle begins for parents. In the process, there have been challenges for each individual to face and determine what is the next step forward.

Financial issues might have brought about economic changes. Loss of jobs or business closures. Health problems, age, or moving all may play a part.

Physical surroundings as a result of weather related events can totally result in upheaval. Work-related issues can become overwhelming at times. Wars, accidents, family dynamics can all play a part in what we must deal with on a daily basis, so really, when you consider it, nothing should be new to us.

The turmoil issue depends upon how we respond to the initial challenge. Look back at the problem and remind yourself of how you came through it all. Did you cave in, give up, quit, and sit down and sulk? Or did you come up with a solution to overcome the problem?

Remember what you determined to do to get through the situation. Remember what it took for you to resolve the issue and move forward. The Lord intends for us to be overcomers, not defeated people who quit at the first sign of conflict.

Regardless of where you might be right now, or what you might be going through, if you will remember how you have come through in the past, it will be a victory for you and anyone else that is involved. I’m certain it will take determination, hard work, reliance upon, but it also takes faith that can come from our Heavenly Father. He is rooting for all of us. He is on our side. He is cheering us on to victory. If we will just listen to His advice, follow His way of overcoming, remember past resolutions, we will come out on the other side victorious.

