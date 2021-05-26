'Remember'

As we approach this next weekend including Memorial Day, let us take some worthy time to reflect on where we are as a nation.

It seems as though every day we are bombarded with news of conflicts, turmoil, unrest, and dissatisfaction. Many are willing to jump on the bandwagon of some cause or another, demonstrate, defend their right to their opinion, destroy property, lives, businesses, and families, and expect no consequences for their actions.

Forget the law, forget the years of struggle many have endured in order to have their homes and livelihoods, forget those who are hurting. For what? So these can have their own way and desires fulfilled; selfishness might be another word for their actions.

Now, let’s take a look at the millions who have laid down their lives in order for us to have the freedoms that we enjoy. The wars, the conflicts, the tragedies that families have endured over the years so that we might live free from the ravages that other countries endure.

Men and women who have lost their lives. Those who have had their lives completely changed because of the physical, mental, and emotional damage that has occurred to them. We can never repay those who have made our freedoms possible, but the least we can do is honor them.