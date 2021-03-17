Remembering 'Butch'

Cofer said Butch helped with the JROTC Raider Team and shared his military and life experiences with the students.

“Butch had a way of relating to the students that was awesome,” Cofer said. “One of the times I looked forward to each year was when we'd have Butch visit the classroom just to talk to students. Every time he did the first thing he would always tell them was how important it was to stay in school and get your diploma. He would then go on to talk about his military experiences."

Cofer said one of the things Butch liked to show the students was how to make a “monkey fist.” A monkey's fist is a type of knot, which got its name because it looks like a small closed fist.

“Learning how to make the monkey fist was one of those things the students most looked forward to,” Cofer said. “I still have two of the last monkey fists I made with Butch. One is hanging in my classroom and the other is hanging from the rear view mirror in my truck.

Butch was discharged from the Navy in February of 1948. He returned home and finished high school. He also joined the Fredericktown Fire Department in 1948. After almost 70 consecutive years with the department, Butch thought it was time to hang it up.