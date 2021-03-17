Remembering 'Butch'

If you ask about or mention “Leroy” Braswell to anyone in Madison County, you would probably get a blank stare.
If you mentioned “Butch” to any of the same folks, the response would be a great big smile. Butch, 93, died Sunday, in St. Louis. His obituary appears on page 5 of this issue of the Democrat News.
To Dee, he was a soul mate, friend and companion for more than 70 years. To Georgia and Bimbi he was their beloved “dad.” To Paul and Jon and their spouses, he was a loving grandfather. And to Leena and Quinton and Edin and Emilia, he was an adoring great grandfather.
To the rest of us, he was Butch, a caring instructor and invaluable historian, a leader of men and young men alike, a world class story teller, and, most of all, a friend. Butch Braswell was a friend to everyone and a stranger to no one.
Butch left school in 1945 and joined the Navy during World War II. After boot camp, he was assigned as a gunner’s mate, serving aboard two ships in the Atlantic Ocean. He received the Victory Medal and European Theater Ribbon.
“Butch was one of a kind and one of my favorite people on the planet,” said First Sergeant Brian Cofer, JROTC instructor at Fredericktown High School. “He was one of the first people to approach me to help out when I first came to JROTC.”
Cofer said Butch helped with the JROTC Raider Team and shared his military and life experiences with the students.
“Butch had a way of relating to the students that was awesome,” Cofer said. “One of the times I looked forward to each year was when we'd have Butch visit the classroom just to talk to students. Every time he did the first thing he would always tell them was how important it was to stay in school and get your diploma. He would then go on to talk about his military experiences."
Cofer said one of the things Butch liked to show the students was how to make a “monkey fist.” A monkey's fist is a type of knot, which got its name because it looks like a small closed fist.
“Learning how to make the monkey fist was one of those things the students most looked forward to,” Cofer said. “I still have two of the last monkey fists I made with Butch. One is hanging in my classroom and the other is hanging from the rear view mirror in my truck.
Butch was discharged from the Navy in February of 1948. He returned home and finished high school. He also joined the Fredericktown Fire Department in 1948. After almost 70 consecutive years with the department, Butch thought it was time to hang it up.
“Butch gave me a letter to resign a few years ago,” Fredericktown Fire Chief John Clark said. “I did not accept it. I reminded him that he was as important to us now as when he was a younger man.”
Clark said Butch’s stories about the department in his day helped the current members of the department appreciate what they had now.
Clark also said Butch earned the respect of the department. He led CPR instruction and taught the firefighters how to tie knots.
“He would always get that big grin on his face and laugh at us as we screwed up over and over again,” Clark said.
The fire station got all new blue chairs, but kept one brown leather chair, which became Butch’s chair.
“Butch would come to meetings and always remind me that no one has been in his chair,” Clark said. “It also helped that he threatened us all with his knife. No one uses his chair to this day.
Clark said, near the end of Butch coming to the department meetings, Dee told Butch he had to be home before dark because he didn't see well to drive.
“One night, he was leaving late and we offered to drive him home,” Clark said. “Butch said ‘No problem. I know how many street lights between here and Williams Street, been driving that way for years.’”
According to Pastor Bill Wright, Butch joined the Fredericktown Christian Church in 1956. He was a faithful member for 65 years. He served as a Sunday School teacher, deacon, elder, board member and elder emeritus over the years.
“Everyone has a Butch story,” Wright said. “He touched lives throughout his life. On my desk I have a mini monkey paw that he made. Any sailor worth his salt could make one. To say he will be missed is an understatement. The world will never know another Butch. He was one of a kind.”
Jon Daniel met Butch in church when Jon came to town more than 50 years ago. Their friendship was sealed through their mutual love of scouting, however.
Butch began as a Boy Scout in the 1930s. He camped at Camp Lewallen and became a member of the Order of the Golden Sun. He served as assistant Scoutmaster and Scoutmaster in Fredericktown in the 1950s and 60s.
“In 1979, while I was serving as Scoutmaster for Troop 27, Butch wanted to know if I could use some help with the troop,” Daniel said. “I accepted his offer and our true friendship and working relationship was off and running. Butch was my right hand for almost 15 years.”
Daniel said they hiked, camped and mentored young men and had a great time doing it.
Butch was recognized for his hard work. He received the Award of Merit, God and Church Award and Silver Beaver Award in scouting. He was also a Vigil Honor member of Order of the Arrow as well as recipient of the Order of the Arrow’s Founders Award.
“He will be missed by all who knew him and especially by me,” Daniel said. “He was a dear friend.”
Clark said the last year was hard on himself personally with his own health.
“I would call and check on (Butch), knowing he had his own issues,” Clark said. “Butch and Dee were always more concerned about how I was doing."
Clark said the fire department members often asked how Butch was and “I never could give a good answer because he wouldn't tell me. He was more worried about me.”
Clark said he could tell stories about Butch all night, but not as often as Butch did and not as accurately either.
“Butch took me under his wing many years ago and taught me a lot about firefighting and how to enjoy and respect life," Clark said. “'Hey I'm the old fart here’ he must have said a 100 times. Make that 200 times or more. I'm going to miss that old fart.”