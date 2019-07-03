On a cloudy day, Rose Manning was the sunshine.
Her warm smile lit up a room, and her positivity radiated to those around her.
Rosalie, known as “Rose” or “Rosie” by her colleagues, passed away on June 16, 2019, at the age of 74. She worked for Safe Harbor Hospice since the company began 19 years ago in 2000 and spent most of that time as a CNA.
The stories of Rose’s kind and caring heart are innumerable, from the thoughtful gifts she would make to how she treated everyone as a friend and always remembered what was happening in the lives of those around her.
Dr. Phillip Beyer, Safe Harbor’s owner and founder, said Rose embodied the hospice motto of “live life to the fullest” more so than anyone else.
“Her patients always loved her,” Beyer said.
Rose’s dedication to her work was apparent.
Rose once slipped on ice outside of a nursing home as she was leaving and Dr. Beyer was arriving, he recalled. He told her she needed to go to the emergency room, but Rose said, “I have one more patient to see.”
Once Rose finally went to the emergency room, it was confirmed she had a fractured knee.
“But she still wanted to go see more patients,” Beyer recalled, saying it’s one of his favorite memories of her. “I don’t remember ever hearing a negative word come out of her mouth.”
Last year, during the Beyer Enterprise Christmas party, Rose was given the first “Rosie Award.” The award was created to recognize the hard work, dedication and positive workplace impact that Rose had shown in her almost two decades of work for Safe Harbor. It will be given annually to one employee who shows the same heart Rose was known for.
When given the award, Rose asked with a laugh, “Can I win this again next year?”
While she was known for her kind heart, she was also notorious for keeping her coworkers on their toes with witty comebacks and creative pranks. Not to mention, she brewed the strongest coffee known to man.
Safe Harbor’s staff has been sharing stories of Rose since her passing, most of them ending with laughter and an “Oh, Rose.” They talk about how they’re glad she saw her Blues take home the Stanley Cup.
There are also tears shed with knowing no one can fill her shoes.
“No matter how sad you feel, you can’t talk about Rosie without laughing or smiling,” Dr. Beyer said. “She was just that kind of person. We’re all going to miss her.”
