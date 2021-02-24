Remembering Rush

Rush came from a storied family. His grandfather, Rush Limbaugh Sr., was an attorney who argued cases before the U.S. Supreme Court and practiced law almost until his death at age 104. The federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau is named after him. Rush’s uncle is a federal judge, as his cousin. Early on, Rush Limbaugh III was thought of as the black sheep of the family – something he was never shy about discussing on the radio. He dropped out of college and bounced from job to job, following his passion for radio. Rush found his voice when he began discussing political topics on-air, first in Sacramento, Calif., and then in New York City. With the repeal of the Fairness Doctrine, which demanded equal time for opposing political views, Rush was turned loose and allowed to hold court on the day’s events. The rest is history.

Rush always said he had a “talent on loan from God.” He defined the conservative movement that has also redefined politics in southeast Missouri. To honor his legacy, I will be sponsoring legislation to memorialize the day of his birth as “Rush Limbaugh Memorial Day”. I could not be more proud of this man and his career, and what it has meant for the conservative movement here, and throughout the United States.

