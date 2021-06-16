Remembering the Removal

"Being chosen for the ride was such an emotional experience," Melanie Giang said. "To me it means that I have been given such an honorable position in that we don't only have the chance to learn about our ancestors, but that we also get the chance to relive the trail and reflect on the hardships that our people endured, so we can be better ambassadors for our people."

Giang said the opportunity to take the journey was important to her because it felt as if she was given the opportunity to better understand the history of the tribe and how the hardships shaped its people today.

"The most impactful moment was at Fort Royal, when we walked a section of the Trail of Tears," Giang said. "Hearing my footsteps and the footsteps of my teammates broke me, as it brought to mind the imagery of our ancestors before us who were forced to walk the same trail."

Giang said that moment really put into perspective for her how they felt as they left their homes and headed toward the unknown.

Shace Duncan, 18, is the youngest cyclist to make the trip.