As I write this article, I am remembering back 21 years ago when my oldest granddaughter was married. It doesn’t seem that long ago, yet time moves quickly forward.
I also received an email from my 94-year-old brother today and he was remembering back to this day in 1939, when he was listening to the radio and the news of the Germans attacking Poland. The next day was the beginning of World War II. Then he remembered back in August of in 1945, when he was a plebe at West Point and the atom bombs were dropped. He realized that this was going to affect him in some way for the rest of his life. And it did. He served in the United States Army for 39 years with tours of duty many countries, but also in Korea and Vietnam. September seems to be a month of many happy, but also difficult memories for my particular family. But we move forward, as does everyone.
September 11th is also a special day of remembering for our entire nation. I imagine most people can tell you where they were and what they were doing when they heard about the destruction of the Twin Towers, the attack on the Pentagon, and the plane crash in western Pennsylvania. The sacrifices that were made by thousands affected us all. The fear, the terror, the tragedies that occurred made us angry and wonder about the future. Now here today, we are sharing the grief of some of our young military soldiers who have just given the ultimate price for us. Let us all honor and respect what has been done for the sake of each of us.
Not all remembering is sad. We all ponder special times with family, friends, and loved ones, and those are the times we hang on to and cherish. Those of us who call ourselves believers remember that our Heavenly Father has promised peace, joy, help, guidance, assurance, and everything we need if we will just trust in Him.
Take some time this next week in remembering those who have gone before you and pray that our future will be better than ever before by trusting in Our Father. God bless each of you and God bless America.