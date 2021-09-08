As I write this article, I am remembering back 21 years ago when my oldest granddaughter was married. It doesn’t seem that long ago, yet time moves quickly forward.

I also received an email from my 94-year-old brother today and he was remembering back to this day in 1939, when he was listening to the radio and the news of the Germans attacking Poland. The next day was the beginning of World War II. Then he remembered back in August of in 1945, when he was a plebe at West Point and the atom bombs were dropped. He realized that this was going to affect him in some way for the rest of his life. And it did. He served in the United States Army for 39 years with tours of duty many countries, but also in Korea and Vietnam. September seems to be a month of many happy, but also difficult memories for my particular family. But we move forward, as does everyone.