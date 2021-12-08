I realize that Pearl Harbor Day has just passed, but I would pray that none of us ever forgets the lives that were lost there as well as the lessons that were learned from that event.

It seems that all too often we move easily ahead from situations rather than taking away important information that can help us in the future.

Economic matters can either move us forward to better investments or put us into financial destruction. Health decisions can drive us to making better food and exercise choices or not. It is up to us.

Social choices may lead to involvement in making our communities better or becoming part of society’s problems. Family decisions of parenting and instructions can lead to encouraging children to become their best at whatever they choose in life or destroying their hopes and dreams. We see these decisions being brought to life all around us.

Every day is something new. When it comes to holidays, how many of us remember going to grandma’s house for Christmas? Special dishes that we enjoyed eating on Thanksgiving? A special gift that you received for your birthday? Remembering is never a bad thing, as long as we don’t dwell there. I also believe that spiritual choices can help determine our future. As we remember the mistakes we have made and seek God’s forgiveness, then we can move forward, change our thoughts and ways, and become more productive to those around us. We are all here on this earth for a purpose and reason. Let’s make the most of it in every way we possibly can.

