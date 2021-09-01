 Skip to main content
Remembrance Ceremony planned for 9/11
A Remembrance Ceremony is planned for noon, Sept. 10 in front of the Madison County Courthouse. 

The community is invited to gather around the court square to remember the events of Sept. 11, 2011, 20 years ago, and to honor the country's brave first responders.

