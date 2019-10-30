{{featured_button_text}}

October 23, Congressman Jason Smith (R-MO) introduced legislation to help working students afford college tuition.

The Upward Mobility Enhancement Act, H.R. 4849, allows employees to accept up to $11,500 a year in tax-free education assistance from their employer. This gives students the opportunity to enter the workforce and earn money while getting portions of their tuition, and other education related expenses, covered by their employer at zero cost to them.

“As someone who is still paying back my student loans, I know what a long-term concern this can be. While student loan repayment programs are great, we need to be expanding the tools and resources available to our students while they are still in school to reduce the debt they graduate with,” Congressman Smith said. “The Upward Mobility Enhancement Act does exactly that by increasing the amount of tax-free employer assistance students can receive for their education related expenses.”

Congressman Smith introduced this legislation with Rep. Danny Davis (D-IL).

“According to Forbes magazine, ‘The latest student loan debt statistics for 2019 show how serious the student loan debt crisis has become for borrowers across all demographics and age groups,” Congressman Davis said. “There are 45 million borrowers who collectively owe more than $1.5 trillion in student loan debt in the U.S.’ and a new study suggests that for low-income students and minorities, higher education is increasingly out of reach. For working students this legislation could make the difference in determining if college is an affordable option.”

Data released earlier this year noted that 58% of recent graduates in Missouri are saddled with student debt. On average, that debt totals nearly $29,300.

The specific tax benefit for students that Congressman Smith’s legislation addresses was last authorized in 1986. Under current law, students are only allowed to claim up to $5,250 annually in such assistance. Yet in the years since, the cost to go to college has skyrocketed. If the benefit was tied to general inflation, today’s students would be able to receive more than $12,000 in employer-based educational assistance.

Congressman Smith said he believes this bill will serve as a much-needed fix for students trying to work their way through school.

“Many students can’t afford to go to school without working at the same time and this legislation will help them stay out of debt while pursuing their education,” Smith said.

