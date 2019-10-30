October 23, Congressman Jason Smith (R-MO) introduced legislation to help working students afford college tuition.
The Upward Mobility Enhancement Act, H.R. 4849, allows employees to accept up to $11,500 a year in tax-free education assistance from their employer. This gives students the opportunity to enter the workforce and earn money while getting portions of their tuition, and other education related expenses, covered by their employer at zero cost to them.
“As someone who is still paying back my student loans, I know what a long-term concern this can be. While student loan repayment programs are great, we need to be expanding the tools and resources available to our students while they are still in school to reduce the debt they graduate with,” Congressman Smith said. “The Upward Mobility Enhancement Act does exactly that by increasing the amount of tax-free employer assistance students can receive for their education related expenses.”
Congressman Smith introduced this legislation with Rep. Danny Davis (D-IL).
“According to Forbes magazine, ‘The latest student loan debt statistics for 2019 show how serious the student loan debt crisis has become for borrowers across all demographics and age groups,” Congressman Davis said. “There are 45 million borrowers who collectively owe more than $1.5 trillion in student loan debt in the U.S.’ and a new study suggests that for low-income students and minorities, higher education is increasingly out of reach. For working students this legislation could make the difference in determining if college is an affordable option.”
You have free articles remaining.
Data released earlier this year noted that 58% of recent graduates in Missouri are saddled with student debt. On average, that debt totals nearly $29,300.
The specific tax benefit for students that Congressman Smith’s legislation addresses was last authorized in 1986. Under current law, students are only allowed to claim up to $5,250 annually in such assistance. Yet in the years since, the cost to go to college has skyrocketed. If the benefit was tied to general inflation, today’s students would be able to receive more than $12,000 in employer-based educational assistance.
Congressman Smith said he believes this bill will serve as a much-needed fix for students trying to work their way through school.
“Many students can’t afford to go to school without working at the same time and this legislation will help them stay out of debt while pursuing their education,” Smith said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.