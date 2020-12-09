Rep. Smith named Republican Leader of Budget Committee

Congressman Jason Smith (R-MO) has been elected to serve as the Republican Leader of the U.S. House of Representatives Budget Committee.
Upon the selection, Smith made the following remarks:
“Missourians know the importance of having a budget and sticking to it. Unfortunately, Speaker Pelosi does not. The fiscal challenges facing our country are great, we spent 5 times more last year paying interest on our country’s debt than we did to provide benefits to our veterans, that’s not right. Right now millions of Americans are facing tough financial choices in order to make ends meet. Unfortunately, Speaker Pelosi and her squad continue to run up the national debt and waste American tax dollars on a big government agenda of control the American voters rejected. As our debt grows, the people who will feel the pain are not the wealthy, but the working class. The United States needs a budget that will get back to our foundational beliefs, focused on helping working families and putting them first.”
As the top Republican on the Budget Committee, Rep. Smith vows to fight for a budget for all Americans, that starts with focusing on security. Economic security, allowing families to keep more of their hard-earned paychecks; community security, ensuring that the small towns, communities, and cities where Americans raise their families are kept safe and secure; and educational security, empowering families to make their own decisions about when and where their kids go back to school and not forcing a one size fits all Washington standard on them.
Additionally, Smith is committed to holding China financially accountable for its involvement in the COVID-19 pandemic and the $1 trillion in damages to our economy.
“Speaker Pelosi has said that a budget is a statement of vales,” Smith added. “Yet Congressional Democrats have spent over 700 days in the Majority without a budget. Democrats are afraid to put on paper their budget which rewards both their progressive base and their wealthy donor class. Their priorities have become things like the Green New Deal, Defunding the Police, rewarding big tech and tax breaks for the coastal elite. They want to control the lives of every American and grow government. They have failed in their fundamental duty to the American people. As the Republican Leader of the Budget Committee I will shine a light on Democrat failures while promoting a vision of freedom and security which unifies all Americans.”
Smith formally takes over the role as Budget Committee Republican Leader at the start of the 117th Congress next month.
