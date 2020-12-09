Rep. Smith named Republican Leader of Budget Committee

“Missourians know the importance of having a budget and sticking to it. Unfortunately, Speaker Pelosi does not. The fiscal challenges facing our country are great, we spent 5 times more last year paying interest on our country’s debt than we did to provide benefits to our veterans, that’s not right. Right now millions of Americans are facing tough financial choices in order to make ends meet. Unfortunately, Speaker Pelosi and her squad continue to run up the national debt and waste American tax dollars on a big government agenda of control the American voters rejected. As our debt grows, the people who will feel the pain are not the wealthy, but the working class. The United States needs a budget that will get back to our foundational beliefs, focused on helping working families and putting them first.”