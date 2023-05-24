Missouri State Representative Dale Wright visited Madison Medical Center and the Fredericktown R-I School District, May 16.

After the recent redistricting, which occurs after every census year, Wright gained Madison County as a portion of his district.

"He (Wright) has been receptive, and he's worked very hard for us this year," Madison Medical Center CEO Lisa Twidwell said. "Just going through the legislative session and trying to push some bills through. There was a lot of healthcare stuff going on this year, so we're glad to have him on our side."

Wright said, he was happy to be in Fredericktown for the day and gave a quick introduction of himself. Wright said he never imagined he would be a politician and honestly still does not consider himself one.

"People always ask me if I enjoy it," Wright said. "I can't say I enjoy it, but it is really an honor to get to be the advocate and the spokesman for the people back home."

Wright's healthcare background, experience as an orderly, ambulance driver, and owner of his own medical supply manufacturing company, has made him the "go to guy" when it comes to healthcare topics in Jefferson City.

"I've spent 47 years in healthcare in some way, shape or form," Wright said. "So I'm kind of the one they go to. We have people for banking, people for education.We have all these different educators and professionals there that we kind of go to each other."

Wright said, this session was not as successful as he would have liked it to be.

"We tried to get 340B passed to get some funding for hospitals," Wright said. "We worked hard and long hours. It was a battle. We were close. We were literally down to the last day, but we had some knuckleheads over in the senate that had been filibustering, just almost, all the time. So there were a lot of good things that didn't happen."

Wright said, he was working on another bill that would give vouchers to patients to help pay for expensive pharmaceutical prescriptions. He said, the bill unfortunately did not make it out of the senate, but he intends to try again next session.

One bill that did make it through involved physical therapy. Wright said, patients will no longer have to have a doctor's order to see a physical therapist.

"Now you can go straight to a physical therapist," Wright said. "You don't have to go through all of the extra expenses."

Wright also visited the R-I School District during the monthly C.A.R.E. meeting where he was able to discuss issues such as open enrollment before heading out of town.

"Thank you for having me and don't be a stranger," Wright said. "I want to work for you. The way I look at it, you're my bosses. So tell me what you need me to do for you. Whatever it is, let me know, and I will serve you the best we can."